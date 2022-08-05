The State of New Mexico Has Ramped Up Its Rollout of Monkeypox Vaccines

Just as we are barely recovering from COVID-19, another infectious disease is spreading swiftly across the country: monkeypox.

The disease is primarily spread through skin-on-skin contact. Namely, sex. It's damaging to put people in a box and say that it is only spread by gay men having sex with one another though because this is a virus that can infect everyone.

New Mexico has ramped up its rollout of monkeypox vaccines, and the state is doing exceptionally well in this regard.

"The state of New Mexico ramped up the rollout of the monkeypox vaccine this week, just as the president’s health secretary declared the virus a national health emergency." —Ryan Boetel

Currently, 10 cases of monkeypox have been confirmed in the state of New Mexico.

"There are currently 10 confirmed monkeypox cases in the state and more than 6,600 throughout the country, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. New Mexico announced its first probable case on July 11." —Ryan Boetel

We do not have a shortage of vaccines currently, thankfully, but we may in the future. As of right now, each of the ten cases of monkeypox have been linked to out-of-state travel.

"All the cases in New Mexico were linked to out-of-state travel." —Ryan Boetel

Monkeypox is usually not deadly, although it is still a serious health issue.

"The virus is in the same family as smallpox, but it doesn’t usually cause severe disease — there hasn’t been a death attributed to monkeypox in the U.S., according to the Health Department. The virus can cause painful lesions or sores and is spread through close physical contact, including sexual contact and direct skin-to-skin contact with a person who has monkeypox." —Ryan Boetel