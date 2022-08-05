The State of New Mexico Has Ramped Up Its Rollout of Monkeypox Vaccines

Daniella Cressman

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BbwTg_0h5zrm2E00
Memed_Nurrohmad

Just as we are barely recovering from COVID-19, another infectious disease is spreading swiftly across the country: monkeypox.

The disease is primarily spread through skin-on-skin contact. Namely, sex. It's damaging to put people in a box and say that it is only spread by gay men having sex with one another though because this is a virus that can infect everyone.

New Mexico has ramped up its rollout of monkeypox vaccines, and the state is doing exceptionally well in this regard.

"The state of New Mexico ramped up the rollout of the monkeypox vaccine this week, just as the president’s health secretary declared the virus a national health emergency." —Ryan Boetel

Currently, 10 cases of monkeypox have been confirmed in the state of New Mexico.

"There are currently 10 confirmed monkeypox cases in the state and more than 6,600 throughout the country, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. New Mexico announced its first probable case on July 11." —Ryan Boetel

We do not have a shortage of vaccines currently, thankfully, but we may in the future. As of right now, each of the ten cases of monkeypox have been linked to out-of-state travel.

"All the cases in New Mexico were linked to out-of-state travel." —Ryan Boetel

Monkeypox is usually not deadly, although it is still a serious health issue.

"The virus is in the same family as smallpox, but it doesn’t usually cause severe disease — there hasn’t been a death attributed to monkeypox in the U.S., according to the Health Department. The virus can cause painful lesions or sores and is spread through close physical contact, including sexual contact and direct skin-to-skin contact with a person who has monkeypox." —Ryan Boetel

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 12

Published by

Canadian-American author writing about local politics, personal finance, & dining in Albuquerque.

Albuquerque, NM
6407 followers

More from Daniella Cressman

Albuquerque, NM

Opinion: Some Back-to-School Purchases Will Be Tax-Free Next Weekend

School supplies can be expensive, especially with inflation: it's tough for a lot of families to simply commute to and from work and put food on the table these days. Thankfully, teachers who are dedicated enough to pay for pencils and the like out-of-pocket and parents will get a bit of a break this coming weekend: certain school-related items will be tax-free!

Read full story
1 comments
Albuquerque, NM

Detectives Have Detained the Primary Suspect in the Killings of Muslim Men

"Detectives have detained a suspect in a string of killings of Muslim men in Albuquerque." —Elise Kaplan. Onslaughts of shootings have occurred in Albuquerque, New Mexico. The victims were all innocent—each one Muslim; each one too young to die.

Read full story

Master the Art of Public Speaking!

Public speaking can be immensely difficult, especially if you are rather shy in crowds, but it's an excellent skill to master, especially for folks who want to market their business or share touching stories with an audience—You never know when you might get asked to do a TED Talk!

Read full story

How to Land a Great Job without a Degree

Disclaimer: This information is accurate and true to the best of my knowledge. Content is for informational or entertainment purposes only and does not substitute for personal counsel or professional advice in business, financial, legal, or technical matters.

Read full story
Albuquerque, NM

Opinion: The Shootings of Muslim Men Hurt the Entire State of New Mexico and the Country at Large

Recently, four innocent Muslim men have been shot to death in Albuquerque, New Mexico. They did nothing wrong. In fact, one of them was a city planner who spent nearly every day of his life contributing to the community and trying to improve everything he could.

Read full story
1 comments

The FBI Has Searched Trump's Mar-a-Logo Residence

"The FBI searched former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate as part of an investigation into whether he took classified records from the White House to his Florida residence, people familiar with the matter said Monday." —Eric Tucker and Michael Balsamo (Associated Press)

Read full story

Opinion: The 10 Best Liberal Arts Colleges

Disclaimer: This information is accurate and true to the best of my knowledge. Content is for informational or entertainment purposes only and does not substitute for personal counsel or professional advice in business, financial, legal, or technical matters.

Read full story

Opinion: How to Retire in a World of High Inflation & Shaky Markets

Disclaimer: This information is accurate and true to the best of my knowledge. Content is for informational or entertainment purposes only and does not substitute for personal counsel or professional advice in business, financial, legal, or technical matters.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: How to Manage Your Finances during a Recession

Disclaimer: This information is accurate and true to the best of my knowledge. Content is for informational or entertainment purposes only and does not substitute for personal counsel or professional advice in business, financial, legal, or technical matters.

Read full story

Opinion: The U.S. May Do a 2-for-2 Prisoner Swap to Get Griner & Whelan out of Russia

As you've probably heard, WNBA star Brittney Griner has been arrested and jailed in Russia for "deliberately smuggling drugs into the country." In reality, she had a few vape cartridges on her that contained hashish oil.

Read full story
6 comments

Opinion: This Is How New Mexico Is Planning to Bring Workers Back

New Mexico is in dire need of more workers—our state's unemployment rate is extremely high compared to the national average. "The number of non-working adults has been a longtime concern for the state, with the labor force participation rate standing at roughly 57%, according to recent data. That compares to the national rate of 62%." —Matthew Narvaiz & Colleen Heild.

Read full story
4 comments
Santa Fe, NM

Rio en Medio Is Facing a Flash Flood Threat!

The residents of Rio en Medio are facing severe flash floods. "...flash floods run fast and furiously over burn scars scattered around the state, bringing a brand new threat of terror to residents who, in many cases, were already hit hard by the fires that preceded the floods. In Rio en Medio, the worry comes from the burn scar caused by the 2020 Medio Fire north of the village." —Robert Nott.

Read full story
Austin, TX

Cities Where Rich Out-of-Towners Have Driven Up Home Prices

Disclaimer: This information is accurate and true to the best of my knowledge. Content is for informational or entertainment purposes only and does not substitute for personal counsel or professional advice in business, financial, legal, or technical matters.

Read full story
1 comments
Albuquerque, NM

The APD Is Seeking a Silver Sedan in Connection with the Four Murders of Muslim Men

"Police on Sunday announced a possible break in the investigation of the shootings of four Muslim men in Albuquerque, slayings that have thrust Albuquerque into the national spotlight and drawn outrage from President Joe Biden and countless others." —Ryan Boetel and Martin Salazar.

Read full story

Save Money on Your Pets!

Disclaimer: This information is accurate and true to the best of my knowledge. Content is for informational or entertainment purposes only and does not substitute for personal counsel or professional advice in business, financial, legal, or technical matters.

Read full story

The IRS Wants to Change the Crypto Question on Your Tax Returns—Again

Disclaimer: This information is accurate and true to the best of my knowledge. Content is for informational or entertainment purposes only and does not substitute for personal counsel or professional advice in business, financial, legal, or technical matters.

Read full story
20 comments

Opinion: Painstaking Work Has Revealed Trump's Plan to Overturn Votes

The January 6 insurrection shook American democracy to its core. Now, painstaking work has revealed the truth of the matter: Mr. Trump did, indeed, plan to overturn votes in the 2020 election.

Read full story
157 comments
Albuquerque, NM

Opinion: Albuquerque, New Mexico Can Take Back Its Streets and Park While Also Helping the Homeless Community

It is all too easy to judge the homeless population, especially when you are gainfully employed, but many of us could easily find ourselves in their shoes if we were going through a tough divorce where our ex-partner took advantage of the finances, if we were laid off and struggling to find another job, or if we were trying to overcome a serious addiction.

Read full story
18 comments

Opinion: Hydrogen Energy Can Deliver Good Jobs & Climate Solutions to the State of New Mexico

"Hydrogen offers tremendous environmental and economic potential to the people of New Mexico. My hope is we can harness that power for good, but reimagining New Mexico’s energy future is going to require looking beyond our own noses." —Rep. Patty Lundstrom.

Read full story
2 comments

528,000 Jobs Have Been Added by Employers to Ease Recession Fears

"U.S. employers added an astonishing 528,000 jobs last month despite signs of an economic downturn, easing fears of a recession and handing President Joe Biden some good news ahead of the midterm elections." —Paul Wiseman.

Read full story
3 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy