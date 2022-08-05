Opinion: Your Emergency Fund Is Probably Too Small

Disclaimer: This information is accurate and true to the best of my knowledge. Content is for informational or entertainment purposes only and does not substitute for personal counsel or professional advice in business, financial, legal, or technical matters.

Typically, experts will advise consumers to keep anywhere from 3-6 months' worth of cash in an emergency fund, but circumstances have changed significantly, so you might need more than you think you do.

"...grocery prices were up more than 12% on an annual basis in June, according to the most recent data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. While gas prices are finally falling from their eye-watering highs earlier this spring, they’re still roughly 90 cents per gallon higher on average than they were last year, according to price-tracking app GasBuddy. Back in June, experts from Moody’s Analytics estimated that inflation was costing the average American household an extra $460 per month." —Sarah Hansen

Additionally, many are saying we are already, technically, in a recession, while others claim we will be soon.

In short, the future of the economy will likely be rather dismal, at least in the short term.

"That’s not to mention the uncertain road ahead for the economy. Growth is slowing, consumer confidence is weakening, the housing market is cooling even though home prices continue to rise, and experts are divided on what’s next for the stock market. It’s difficult to predict what’s coming next, and that’s a good argument for stashing a little extra in your emergency fund." —Sarah Hansen

Self-employed people often keep a year's worth of income in their emergency fund because they know they might experience a slow month.

It could be a great idea to budget for around $30,000, at least, if you want to be thoroughly prepared for the future: the worst-case scenario is that you will have more than you need.