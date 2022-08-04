Opinion: A Peace Camp Being Held in Santa Fe, NM Aims to Help Israeli and Palestinian Girls Understand Each Other

The conflict between the Muslims and the Jews—between the Palestinians and the Israelis—is an ongoing one, filled with strife, injustice, and deep-seated anger.

Thankfully, a peace camp being held in Santa Fe, New Mexico aims to take at least a few steps in the right direction by fostering communication across cultural lines.

"Four young women chatted and laughed as they prepared afternoon snacks for 13 teens — girls from Israel and the Palestinian territories who had gathered at a camp thousands of miles from their conflict-stricken homelands.The women are former campers who returned to Galisteo to serve as mentors at the Tomorrow’s Women peace camp — formerly known as Creativity for Peace — and help the younger first-timers learn to better understand themselves and other girls they might have once viewed as enemies." —Claudia L. Silva

This gathering has taken place for no less than two decades in The City Different.

During an aptly named Celebration of Peace held in the Farmers Market Pavilion at the Santa Fe Railyard, campers will share stories about their lives and how the camp has affected them.

