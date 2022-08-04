Mail from the Motor Vehicle Division Is Now Being Delivered in Workforce Solutions Envelopes

Don't be alarmed if your MVD mail is arriving in Workforce Solutions envelopes this week: apparently, this is due to supply chain issues.

"You’re not seeing things.Your new driver’s license or vehicle title and registration are indeed in New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions envelopes this week. The state Motor Vehicle Division has run out of envelopes, a problem it blamed on supply chain issues." —Teya Vitu

According to Charlie Moore, a spokesperson for the State Department of Taxation & Revenue, MVD mail will likely arrive in Workforce Solutions envelopes until around September 20, 2022, when they will receive a new shipment of MVD envelopes.

"MVD mail likely will be in Workforce Solutions envelopes until a new shipment of MVD envelopes arrives, probably around Sept. 20." —Charlie Moore

The Motor Vehicle Division is looking for other vendors to receive envelopes from but, in the meantime, Workforce Solutions has sent them no less than 180,000.

"Workforce Solutions had 187,000 envelopes on hand but knew a shipment of 90,000 would arrive Wednesday." —Stacy Johnston (department spokeswoman)

MVD uses around 19,000 envelopes per month.

While this might initially cause some confusion, customers can distinguish MVD mail from other mail by the stamp on the upper right-hand corner.

"The upper left corner says Workforce Solutions and the upper right has a metered post stamp reading MVD Mail." —Teya Vetu

This is certainly going to be a bit of an adjustment for consumers but, fortunately, everyone will still receive important documents from MVD thanks to Workforce Solutions' willingness to help.