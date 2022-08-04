Opinion: Michelle Lujan Grisham's Campaign Team Said Ronchetti Wants to Defund the Police, Which Is Inaccurate

Honestly, politicians can get vicious when voting season comes around, and it seems that Governor Grisham and her team are no different: an ad has been circulating online stating that Mark Ronchetti—her opponent—wants to defund the police, which is completely inaccurate—they took one part of his speech during the debate in which he was voicing the importance of supportive state leaders for police officers and completely twisted it.

This is so wrong for many reasons: first of all, it is misleading voters on issues—whether you agree or disagree with each candidate, it is only fair that you understand where they truly stand on the important matters our state is facing.

Furthermore, lying about someone's stance doesn't discredit that individual. Instead, it makes the person lying less believable, because we now know Governor Grisham's team is willing to forget about telling the truth in order for her to get elected in November.

It is also needlessly predatory. For the record, I disagree with what 99% of Mark Ronchetti plans to do, but I still feel that there is no point in attacking someone, especially when you are not even accurately portraying their viewpoint.

I'd rather have her and her campaign team focus on what she plans to do and how she will address important issues instead of villainizing Mark Ronchetti, who simply has a very different approach, but also wants to do what he thinks his best for the state.

I am still on Governor Grisham's side due to the matters at hand, but this is honestly disappointing.