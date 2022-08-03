Hondo, TX

Opinion: Hondo, Texas Has Revoked Its Gun Show Deal, Which Is for the Best

Daniella Cressman

It is impossible to erase the memory from the minds of Americans across the country when we heard of the Robb Elementary school shooting, during which too many young children were killed before they got the chance to grow up.

Parents have been scarred emotionally and are still in mourning.

Hondo, a city near Uvalde was about to host a gun show, but they have now rescinded the deal out of respect for the families.

"The Texas city near where 19 children and two teachers were shot dead in an elementary school classroom has rescinded a deal for a gun group’s fundraising event in a city-owned hall." —Associated Press

The Hondo City Council voted 4-1 to revoke the agreement.

"The Hondo City Council voted 4-1 Monday to rescind the rental agreement for the Friends of the NRA to hold its fundraiser Saturday at the city’s Medina Fair Hall." —Associated Press

The decision came after an angry crowd denounced the event, which would have included a raffle for a gun that was strikingly similar to the one used during the school shooting.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rDG36_0h3JkH3g00
vonMuehle

"The vote came after an angry crowd denounced the event, which included a raffle of a semiautomatic rifle similar to one an 18-year-old gunman used in the May 24 shootings at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, 44 miles west of Hondo." —Associated Press

I'm relieved that Hondo, Texas has change its tune and decided against holding this event: the timing would have been extremely insensitive, and offering a gun as a raffle prize is beyond irresponsible, especially when one considers recent events.

Responsible gun ownership should always involve a fair and thorough process.

