Opinion: Hondo, Texas Has Revoked Its Gun Show Deal, Which Is for the Best

It is impossible to erase the memory from the minds of Americans across the country when we heard of the Robb Elementary school shooting, during which too many young children were killed before they got the chance to grow up.

Parents have been scarred emotionally and are still in mourning.

Hondo, a city near Uvalde was about to host a gun show, but they have now rescinded the deal out of respect for the families.

The Hondo City Council voted 4-1 to revoke the agreement.

The decision came after an angry crowd denounced the event, which would have included a raffle for a gun that was strikingly similar to the one used during the school shooting.

I'm relieved that Hondo, Texas has change its tune and decided against holding this event: the timing would have been extremely insensitive, and offering a gun as a raffle prize is beyond irresponsible, especially when one considers recent events.

Responsible gun ownership should always involve a fair and thorough process.