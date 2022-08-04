Opinion: Politicians Have Initiated a Human Trafficking Awareness Program for New Mexico Police Officers

Hermes Rivera

"The crime often goes unreported, with victims too scared to reach out for help: adults and children coerced into working jobs for little or no pay, including in the sex trade." —Robert Nott

A human trafficking awareness training event took place on Tuesday, when U.S. Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández brought home the message to police officers that the most vulnerable among us are, tragically, those who are often the targets of predators.

"About 40 law enforcement officers, including many who work undercover, took part in the four-hour session, designed to raise awareness of the crime and teach officers to identify signs that might tip them off to the presence of a victim." —Robert Nott

The training is geared towards officers who work on the front lines and have little to no experience fighting human trafficking

Another training is planned in Albuquerque this Thursday.

The subjects covered include defining and describing the crime of human trafficking, discussing the federal and state laws surrounding it, and showing videos with possible scenarios.

"One video presented to officers shows a medical specialist who recognizes physical signs of abuse and overwork on a young Honduran girl accompanied by a woman, purportedly her mother, who is a little too focused on keeping the girl within her sights — an indication something might be wrong. Other videos, which can be found on the Department of Homeland Security’s website, depict signs of human trafficking at truck stops and hotels. In one video, an older woman pushes a frightened young girl out of a vehicle and directs her toward a line of trucks, presumably to engage in prostitution." —Robert Nott

It is absolutely crucial for the police force to focus on this issue, considering the devastating statistics.

"Thousands of people in the U.S. and millions internationally are victims of human trafficking each year, data shows. The National Human Trafficking Hotline found 10,583 reports of human trafficking in 2020, including more than 50 from New Mexico." —Robert Nott

In fact, many believe that the reality of the situation is even worse: many cases go unreported, and human trafficking is notoriously a hidden crime.

Additionally, it can happen to anyone, regardless of their gender.

"The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime’s 2020 Global Report in Trafficking in Persons, using data from 148 countries, found 65 percent of detected victims were women or girls and 35 percent were men and boys." —Robert Nott

Teresa Leger Fernandez would like to ensure that the same training is provided for hotels, nonprofits, schools, and service industry organizations so they are made more aware of the issue at hand.

I agree: as many people as possible should be as informed as possible so that they can do everything in their power to prevent human trafficking.

Leger Fernandez also indicated that she will continue to allocate federal resources towards the recovery of people who have suffered at the hands of traffickers.

“The goal is to make sure we transform the victims into survivors." —Teresa Leger Fernandez