Opinion: Santa Fe Teachers Will Use Personal Sick Leave if They Catch COVID-19

The coronavirus is still around, unfortunately, and educators are just as susceptible to it as everyone else.

With school starting on August 17, many teachers and staff members are preparing to return to the classroom and a lot of them will rely on personal sick leave if they catch COVID-19 rather than paid leave.

"As Santa Fe Public Schools teachers and staff prepare to return to classrooms Aug. 17, many will rely on personal sick leave days if they contract COVID-19, rather than emergency paid leave required by the state for the past two years." —Jessica Pollard

The Public Education Department is no longer required to provide emergency paid leave to teachers.

"A coronavirus pandemic guide released by the state Public Education Department in late July includes an update that indicates districts and charter schools no longer are required to provide the emergency leave, which was made mandatory by legislation during the 2020-21 and 2021-22 school years." —Jessica Pollard

The National Education Association Santa Fe President, Grace Mayer, has said that the union would advocate for additional leave again if coronavirus cases spiked.

"National Education Association Santa Fe President Grace Mayer said the union would advocate for extra leave again if COVID-19 cases spiked and the Public Education Department sets more stringent rules on quarantining and isolation." —Jessica Pollard

Coronavirus cases have already increased significantly as the school year is swiftly approaching.

"COVID-19 cases have risen as school approaches. On Monday, the state reported 1,985 new cases as new subvariant BA.5 continues to spread in the U.S. The district’s COVID-19 dashboard reported just three cases as contagious while on campus between July 20 and Tuesday. The newest guidance from the education department, similar to information it released in April, says anyone who is not fully vaccinated and has had close contact with a confirmed COVID-19 case should stay home for five days and test for the virus." —Jessica Pollard

Currently, employees who have nine-month contracts have 10 days of paid sick leave per year.