A Forest Service Plan Near Santa Fe Has Been Paused As the Agency Reviews Its Burn Policy

"A U.S. Forest Service plan intended to lessen wildfire risks and bolster biodiversity in the Sangre de Cristo Mountains near Santa Fe is being paused, and a finding of no significant impact has been temporarily withdrawn." —Scott Wyland

The aftermath of the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire is enormous.

Fortunately, the U.S. Forest Service is pausing its plan.

"The agency is putting the Santa Fe Mountains Landscape Resiliency Project on hold, partly so the teams involved in the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire and its aftermath can regroup and also to respect the Forest Service chief’s 90-day review of prescribed burn policies." —Scott Wyland

Prescribed burns are a crucial part of the plan aimed at reducing the risk of catastrophic wildfires.

"Prescribed burns and mechanical thinning are key in the plan aimed at reducing the risk of catastrophic fires on a 50,500-acre expanse near the Santa Fe Municipal Watershed. The plan outlines using those methods and, to a lesser degree, spraying herbicides, planting native trees and building livestock fences on 38,600 acres of forest lands." —Scott Wyland

This pause is, arguably, necessary, considering the increased threat of climate change and the arid conditions of the state of New Mexico, which resulted in the disastrous Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak wildfire—two prescribed burns that went astray!—which destroyed many peoples' homes earlier this year.

