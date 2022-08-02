Opinion: A New Program Incentivizes Landlords to Rent Housing to Young Adults Who Have a High Risk of Homelessness

Homelessness is a widespread issue in the United States of America, especially when one considers the exorbitantly high rents in the most desirable cities across the country.

Thankfully, many in New Mexico are determined to take a step in the right direction.

The Landlord Collaboration Program aims to provide struggling youth in New Mexico with more housing options: a lot of people have left New Mexico's foster care system or spent time in the juvenile justice system.

Sometimes, it's hard to see the light at the end of the tunnel if you have endured a lot of hardship in your life and having a place to rest their head might help them feel more comfortable and inspired so that they could get back on their feet.

"The Landlord Collaboration Program, which aims to boost housing options for people ages 18 to 24, began through a pilot project. Advocates say it could be a boon to young adults leaving the state’s foster care system and those who have spent time in the juvenile justice system." —Jessica Pollard

"The program offers up to $2,500 in landlord assistance for potential damages to a rental unit and up to $1,000 to keep properties up to U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development standards. It also can fund up to one month’s rent for vacancy losses." —Jessica Pollard

It's important to provide these people with options so that they can feel safe and don't have to struggle with a sore back from sleeping on the pavement every night.

A little bit of flexibility from landlords will likely make a world of difference for those who are struggling to get by.