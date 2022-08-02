Opinion: A Santa Fe Priest Has Been Removed from His Post due to a Misconduct Investigation

Christianity is supposed to stand for love, non-judgment, and inclusivity.

Unfortunately, humans tend to get consumed by power, including priests, and this happens far too frequently in the church.

"A Roman Catholic priest who heads a large parish on the city’s south side has been removed from his post amid an investigation into an allegation of misconduct, the Archdiocese of Santa Fe confirmed Monday." —The New Mexican

According to archdiocese spokeswoman Leslie Radigan, Reverend Daniel Balizan of the Santa María de la Paz Catholic Community is the subject of an allegation that is not yet substantiated.

In other words, it's possible that Reverend Daniel Balizan is guilty, but no one knows for sue.

There have been numerous cases of people reporting sexual abuse at the hands of priests in the Catholic church.

"The archdiocese is raising money to pay a $121.5 million settlement with about 375 people who claimed they were sexually abused by priests. The archdiocese is asking its parishes to contribute $12 million, in addition to selling parcels of land it owns. A mortgage also has been placed on the Cathedral Basilica of St. Francis of Assisi in Santa Fe, its best-known church. The settlement still must be finalized and is part of a yearslong bankruptcy process the archdiocese began in 2018 in response to claims from people who said they suffered abuse." —The New Mexican

This news deeply saddens me: church should be a refuge for people to heal or a sanctuary for them to improve themselves—not a gilded cage filled with predators that is home to their childhood sexual trauma.