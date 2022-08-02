Cryptocurrency Investments Are Not As Protected As Bank Accounts

Disclaimer: This information is accurate and true to the best of my knowledge. Content is for informational or entertainment purposes only and does not substitute for personal counsel or professional advice in business, financial, legal, or technical matters.

There's been a lot of hype surrounding cryptocurrency lately: some people are striking gold it seems, making huge returns.

Still, it's a high-risk/high-reward game, and the FDIC has issued a warning about just how few protections these financial assets have.

"The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) issued a warning to banks on Friday to make sure the crypto companies they partner with are accurately representing the risks involved with digital assets. The FDIC, which is the regulator that insures cash kept in banks on behalf of consumers, is especially concerned about the confusion that might ensue when customers invest money at institutions that offer both cash deposit and crypto products." —Sarah Hansen

In short, consumers are not protected from any type of loss if they are invested in cryptocurrency. On the other hand, consumers' cash kept in checking and savings accounts is generally protected if the bank goes out of business.

"The FDIC will guarantee up to $250,000 in cash deposits at thousands of banks across the country. That means that if the bank goes under, customers are guaranteed to get their money back. This protection only applies to certain deposits like checking accounts, savings accounts and certificates of deposit (CDs) —not investment products like stocks or cryptocurrency." —Sarah Hansen

Now, let's be clear: You can certainly receive greater returns from cryptocurrency than you would by simply stashing your money away in a savings account, and plenty of banks charge exorbitant fees solely for holding your cash, which is why I would recommend doing business with mobile banks that do not charge you ridiculous fees.

It's crucial to remember just how risky cryptocurrency is, and keep an emergency fund if you are going to invest in it, in case you suffer enormous economic losses, which is quite possible.