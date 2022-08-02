Opinion: Brands Made a Lot of Promises to the LGBTQ+ Community, but Did They Actually Follow Through?!

"The fact is, there’s plenty of money to be made by marketing to LGBTQ+ Americans — according to the nonprofit Pride Co-op, the buying power of this community hit $1.4 trillion in 2021." —Jhoni Jackson

It's no secret that quite a few companies in the United States will market themselves as gay-friendly or supportive towards minorities and women for a season, and then go back to their dated ways after pocketing the money.

There is a new term now: rainbow-washing—A lot of businesses will host marketing campaigns which tout support for the LGBTQ+ community by simply sticking a rainbow logo on a few products and calling it a day.

Meanwhile, those same companies will actively vote for politicians who are intent on establishing anti-gay marriage laws and other important legislation that will directly impact the community in a very negative way.

It's essential to do your research before supporting an organization based on its advertising strategy.

You'll want to consider the following:

Which politicians is this company supporting and donating to?

Are their hiring policies inclusive?

Do they donate to LGBTQ+ organizations?

Do they actively make an effort to hire members of the LGBTQ+ community?

Do they donate to anti-gay organizations?!

Needless to say, all businesses are in it at least partially for the money, and few companies will have a flawless record but, if you do your due diligence, you'll at least know what you're getting into and be able to make an educated decision.

As consumers, it can be difficult to decide whether to support affordable brands whose policies we don't stand by or more expensive ones whose mission we believe in.

At the end of the day, we all make our own decisions, and there can be a middle ground there, but it's crucial to at least be educated about what's really going on versus what brands tell you they stand for through their compelling, seasonal, and selective marketing strategies.