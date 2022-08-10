Opinion: Some Back-to-School Purchases Will Be Tax-Free Next Weekend

School supplies can be expensive, especially with inflation: it's tough for a lot of families to simply commute to and from work and put food on the table these days.

Thankfully, teachers who are dedicated enough to pay for pencils and the like out-of-pocket and parents will get a bit of a break this coming weekend: certain school-related items will be tax-free!

"Twenty-four pencils. One box of crayons. Two pink erasers. These are just a few of the items on Albuquerque Public Schools’ back-to-school supply lists for fifth grade students. Excluding costs for backpacks, clothes, shoes, and tech, the list totals almost $50 at Target. However, New Mexico parents will get a small reprieve from school supply costs next weekend as some back-to-school purchases become tax-free." —Alaina Mencinger

The New Mexico Tax and Revenue Department is preparing for its annual tax-free holiday, so parents and teachers should definitely take advantage of this situation and purchase as many supplies as possible for the coming school year! After all, those sales taxes certainly can add up.

"The New Mexico Tax and Revenue Department is preparing for its annual tax holiday Aug. 5-7 for businesses selling back-to-school products like laptops, clothes and backpacks." —Alaina Mencinger

If you can save some money on back-to-school items, why wouldn't you? These days, every penny adds up, so those small percentages could actually make a massive difference for families.

Too many teachers spend their own money on school supplies, which seems unsustainable in a lot of cases, especially with the high cost of living in Santa Fe, New Mexico, even though educators' salaries have increased.

Whitney Holland, the president of the American Federation of Teachers New Mexico, says that the tax holiday should expand into a monthly program for educators.

I agree.

You can visit www.tax.newmexico.gov/news-alerts/tax-holiday/ for more information about qualifying items: price limits apply, and participation is optional for retailers.

You can find the full back-to-school list for Albuquerque Public Schools here.