Opinion: The Jury Has Convicted Fabian Gonzalez on All Counts

On Monday, jurors found Fabian Gonzalez guilty of child abuse charges and other charges he was facing in relation to Victoria Martens' death in 2016.

"Originally charged with murder and rape in the case, Gonzales stood trial on a child abuse charge as well as seven counts of tampering with evidence and conspiracy to tamper with evidence." —Ryan Boetel

Prosecutors argued that although Gonzales didn't kill Victoria, he set in motion a series of events that created a dangerous environment which ultimately led to her death. Gonzales was dating Michelle Martens, Victoria's mother, and had recently moved into their Northwest Albuquerque apartment.

Victoria Martens was only 10 years old when she was murdered.

Fabian Gonzales allowed his cousin, Jessica —who had just been released from prison—to stay in the apartment, putting the young girl in immense danger.

"Prosecutors said that Victoria was killed by either an unknown man, possibly because the man had a vendetta against Gonzales, or Kelley, who was using methamphetamine and acting paranoid before Gonzales and Martens left Victoria alone with Kelley. A man identified as John Doe has been indicted on charges connected with Victoria’s death based on his DNA profile." —Ryan Boetel

"Kelley pleaded guilty in the case and was sentenced to 44 years in prison, though she will be eligible for parole in half that time. Martens pleaded guilty to a child abuse charge in an agreement that calls for her to be sentenced to 12 to 15 years in prison. Her sentencing hearing hasn’t been scheduled." —Ryan Boetel