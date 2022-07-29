Albuquerque, NM

Opinion: The Duke City Is Trying out a Zero-Fare Bus Experiment

Daniella Cressman

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rareb_0gxT37BP00
doctor-a

It's so expensive to purchase gasoline these days, as many families and workers who commute to and from the office will tell you. Putting food on the table can also be quite a challenge, not to mention covering the minutiae of expenses that crop up along with the rent, such as garbage costs, electricity bills, and the like. For those who pay a mortgage monthly, property taxes can sometimes feel overwhelming.

Honestly, the zero-fare bus program has offered many residents of the city immense relief.

"[Micaela] Chavez had been reliant on the city’s bus system for years. She started using it at age 16 to commute between school and the homeless shelter where she stayed, and the bus remained her only form of transportation until she got a car about six months ago. But when vehicle trouble struck and the now 25-year-old returned to the bus, it was a slightly different experience. Passengers no longer have to pay for rides — which used to cost adults $1 each or $2 for a day pass — under a zero-fare pilot the city launched in January." —Jessica Dyer

Chavez was relieved, because she has three children—a lot of mouths to feed!—and she wasn't sure if she would have been able to afford the fare.

Thankfully, Albuquerque's bus systems will be free until June of 2023.

"Albuquerque is now over six months into the zero-fare experiment the City Council approved last fall. Initially slated to run for a year, officials recently approved funding to keep it going through June 30, 2023. The city budgeted $4.5 million total for the project to backfill the lost revenue. Supporters say they are pleased with the results thus far." —Jessica Dyer

This program has received major support from members of the community at large, but has left a few disgruntled and frustrated bus drivers in its wake: many have resigned thanks to belligerent passengers who are rude and intoxicated.

While I think this is a great idea and should probably continue indefinitely, I also believe that people should only be allowed to board if they are sober and there should be more rules in place to protect the bus drivers and more consequences for those who are rude and belligerent.

The other side of the coin is that bus drivers have a difficult job and might be so exhausted that they could have trouble dealing with even minor annoyances, so they need to be paid more and have some semblance of balance when it comes to how long they are behind the wheel—this would also increase safety for passengers.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 4

Published by

Canadian-American author writing about local politics, personal finance, & dining in Albuquerque.

Albuquerque, NM
6187 followers

More from Daniella Cressman

Opinion: Stellar Money Moves to Make in August

Image by <a href="https://pixabay.com/users/openclipart-vectors-30363/?utm_source=link-attribution&a. Disclaimer: This information is accurate and true to the best of my knowledge. Content is for informational or entertainment purposes only and does not substitute for personal counsel or professional advice in business, financial, legal, or technical matters.

Read full story

Opinion: A Santa Fe Priest Has Been Removed from His Post due to a Misconduct Investigation

Christianity is supposed to stand for love, non-judgment, and inclusivity. Unfortunately, humans tend to get consumed by power, including priests, and this happens far too frequently in the church.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Brands Made a Lot of Promises to the LGBTQ+ Community, but Did They Actually Follow Through?!

"The fact is, there’s plenty of money to be made by marketing to LGBTQ+ Americans — according to the nonprofit Pride Co-op, the buying power of this community hit $1.4 trillion in 2021." —Jhoni Jackson.

Read full story
Albuquerque, NM

Opinion: The Jury Has Convicted Fabian Gonzalez on All Counts

On Monday, jurors found Fabian Gonzalez guilty of child abuse charges and other charges he was facing in relation to Victoria Martens' death in 2016. "Originally charged with murder and rape in the case, Gonzales stood trial on a child abuse charge as well as seven counts of tampering with evidence and conspiracy to tamper with evidence." —Ryan Boetel.

Read full story
2 comments
Lenorah, TX

Opinion: Massive Methane Leaks Have Sped Up Climate Change

"To the naked eye, the Mako Compressor Station outside the dusty West Texas crossroads of Lenorah appears unremarkable, similar to tens of thousands of oil and gas operations scattered throughout the oil-rich Permian Basin. What’s not visible through the chain-link fence is the plume of invisible gas, primarily methane, billowing from the gleaming white storage tanks up into the cloudless blue sky." —Michael Biesecker & Helen Wieffering (Associated Press)

Read full story
9 comments
Albuquerque, NM

Opinion: Some Back-to-School Purchases Will Be Free Next Weekend

School supplies can be expensive, especially with inflation: it's tough for a lot of families to simply commute to and from work and put food on the table these days. Thankfully, teachers who are dedicated enough to pay for pencils and the like out-of-pocket and parents will get a bit of a break this coming weekend: certain school-related items will be tax-free!

Read full story

Improve Your Credit Score

Disclaimer: This information is accurate and true to the best of my knowledge. Content is for informational or entertainment purposes only and does not substitute for personal counsel or professional advice in business, financial, legal, or technical matters.

Read full story
1 comments

Industries Stock Experts Say Are Poised for a Good Year

Disclaimer: This information is accurate and true to the best of my knowledge. Content is for informational or entertainment purposes only and does not substitute for personal counsel or professional advice in business, financial, legal, or technical matters.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: The State of New Mexico Should Honor and Live Up to the Sacredness of the Zia Symbol

I'll be totally honest here: I had absolutely no idea what the zia sun symbol stood for until this morning. I probably should have, since I've been born and raised in New Mexico, but I just never thought about it. It turns out that the Zia symbol is actually quite sacred.

Read full story
28 comments
Albuquerque, NM

Breaking Bad Statues Have Been Gifted to the Duke City

Two bronze statues of characters from the hit show "Breaking Bad"—set in Albuquerque, New Mexico—will soon be unveiled. "Friday inside the Albuquerque Convention Center – with Cranston, Paul and 'Breaking Bad' creator Vince Gilligan on hand – the city of Albuquerque will unveil bronze statues of the iconic characters who changed their lives: Walter White and Jesse Pinkman. —Geoff Grammer.

Read full story

A Rio Rancho Men Just Got 48 Years in Prison for the Death of a 6-Year-Old Girl

The cruelty of humanity seems unimaginable at times: Leland Hurst raped and strangled a 6-year-old girl, killing her. "Nearly four years after the rape and strangulation death of a 6-year-old Rio Rancho girl horrified New Mexicans, a judge sentenced Leland Hust to 48 years in prison for the crime." —Olivier Uyttebrouck.

Read full story
21 comments

Opinion: Home Equity Sharing Allows Homeowners to Sell a "Piece" of Their Home, but Should They?!

Disclaimer: This information is accurate and true to the best of my knowledge. Content is for informational or entertainment purposes only and does not substitute for personal counsel or professional advice in business, financial, legal, or technical matters.

Read full story
2 comments

Mortgage Rates Are Sliding Back Down

Disclaimer: This information is accurate and true to the best of my knowledge. Content is for informational or entertainment purposes only and does not substitute for personal counsel or professional advice in business, financial, legal, or technical matters.

Read full story
Albuquerque, NM

Opinion: Temperatures Will Likely Increase, so We'll Need to Find More Novel Ways to Keep Cool

Lately, it has been so hot in Albuquerque, New Mexico that I can barely stand it. A heatwave has struck many locations across the globe. Unfortunately, it looks like temperatures will only continue to rise, thanks to climate change.

Read full story
8 comments

The U.S. Will Soon Receive 800,000 More Monkeypox Vaccine Doses

Monkeypox cases have continued to rise, and many are scared of this very contagious illness, especially since we are barely recovering from a global pandemic. Fortunately, the U.S. will soon receive 800,000 more monkeypox vaccine doses. Unfortunately, 800,000 is still not enough.

Read full story

Opinion: The Sales of Assault Rifles Are Arguably Contributing to a Deeply Toxic form of Masculinity

Many cultures, religions, and countries view it in different ways: in Buddhism, for instance, the yang is considered to be very masculine—People tend to associate it with productivity, activity, and movement. It might involve working on a project, chopping wood, or going for a motorcycle ride.

Read full story
169 comments

Colleges Are Raising Tuition Rates This Fall Amidst Sky-High Inflation!

Disclaimer: This information is accurate and true to the best of my knowledge. Content is for informational or entertainment purposes only and does not substitute for personal counsel or professional advice in business, financial, legal, or technical matters.

Read full story
9 comments

Opinion: Will the Bear Market Continue?

"Investors have had a nail-biting ride in the stock market this year. The S&P 500 index fell into a bear market in June, a 20% dip from its previous high, and threw a bucket of cold water on two years of unusually robust growth and profits." —Sarah Hansen.

Read full story

U.S. Cities Where Renting Is Cheaper than Buying a Home

Disclaimer: This information is accurate and true to the best of my knowledge. Content is for informational or entertainment purposes only and does not substitute for personal counsel or professional advice in business, financial, legal, or technical matters.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy