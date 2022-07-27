U.S. Cities Where Renting Is Cheaper than Buying a Home

Disclaimer: This information is accurate and true to the best of my knowledge. Content is for informational or entertainment purposes only and does not substitute for personal counsel or professional advice in business, financial, legal, or technical matters.

Buying a home seems to be the American dream, but it's not exactly feasible for all of us, and there are plenty of folks who might actually prefer renting for a very long time, maybe even forever.

The truth is that the costs of buying a home add up when it comes to property taxes, monthly expenses such as the electric bill, and the like, but rents also tend to rise along with market value, so it's important to make a decision bases on your personal needs, financial circumstances, and preferences.

In the following ten U.S. cities, it's probably in your best interest to rent instead of buying a home:

Austin, Texas: $3,685 to buy vs. $1,864 to rent

San Francisco, California: $5,705 to buy vs $3,171 to rent

Seattle, Washington: $4,100 to buy vs. $2,299 to rent

New York, New York: $5,081 to buy vs. $2,989 to rent

San Jose, California: $5,499 to buy vs. $3,324 to rent

Portland, Oregon: $2,961 to buy vs. $1,833 to rent

Los Angeles, California; $4,897 to buy vs. $3,051 to rent

Boston, Massachusetts: $4,664 to buy vs. $2,966 to rent

Houston, Texas: $2,223 to buy vs. $1,450 to rent

Phoenix, Arizona: $2,709 to buy vs. $1,781 to rent

"Renting is now more affordable than buying a starter home in 38 of the 50 metropolitan areas surveyed by Realtor.com. Many of these spots where renting is the better deal are larger cities that are more geographically distributed and home to tech industries, according to the Realtor.com data. Homebuying costs were more than 50% higher than renting in all the top 10 cities." —Leslie Cook

Of course, your choice should still depend on your personal preferences.