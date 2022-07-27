Opinion: All Marriages Deserve to Be Protected under the United States Law

Recently, U.S. Representative Glenn Thompson's son got married to his wonderful husband. The man, it seems, was visibly thrilled and proud that his kid had found the love of his life, regardless of his spouse's gender.

In a show of complex humanity and layered views, the United States Representative voted against the Respect for Marriage Act days before attending his son's wedding. It cannot have been easy for his son to have welcomed his dad to the event, knowing his stance on this very important issue that would affect him and his family personally, and I can only imagine that it was probably very difficult for Representative Thompson to even attend the wedding in the first place. It's a testament to him that he actually celebrated his son's union despite his oppressive views on the protection of same-sex marriage.

"Just days before Thompson’s son and his new husband were joined in matrimony, the congressman was one of 157 House Republicans voting against the Respect for Marriage Act, legislation designed to protect marriage equality from any future Supreme Court rulings." —The Santa Fe New Mexican (Our View)

Honestly, despite the progress we have made over the years, this sadly continues to be a deeply controversial issue in the United States of America.

I do not think Representative Glenn Thompson is a horrible person: he is probably someone who had a relatively traditional, religious upbringing and is trying to navigate his response to his son's sexual orientation because he loves him while also holding very strong beliefs on the issue of gay marriage.

Unfortunately, this story is probably quite a common one.

Currently, same-sex marriage is legal under federal law, and it needs to be protected so that loving couples can be wed.

Same-sex couples are simply loving one another—they are not hurting anyone. Although I myself am not Christian, I know that there are plenty of LGBTQ+ friendly churches, which I am grateful for, and, when I was Christian, I always believed that God was the only one who had the right to judge—not other Christians: people deserve to live their lives and love who they love.

Unfortunately, homophobia is too often running rampant in the churches—and politics— of America.

Everyone deserves equal treatment under the law.