Heat-Related Illnesses Have Increased as the Pacific Northwest Swelters in a Multi-day Heat Wave

Honestly, the heat has been nearly unbearable for a lot of us, but the heat wave has continued nonetheless. Now, it's hit the Pacific Northwest with people reporting increased heat-related illnesses and employees who work outdoors seeking some semblance of relief in nearby fountains.

"Under the sweltering heat, Matthew Carr spent his lunch break in a fountain in downtown Portland, Oregon. The 57-year-old works outside picking up trash for the city and had to find a way to cool off." —Claire Rush

Portland, Oregon is not exactly used to this intense heat—the population is accustomed to frequent rains and temperate summers—but the city has done its best to make the necessary adjustments: they've opened cooling centers.

"Portland officials have opened cooling centers in public buildings and installed misting stations in parks. TriMet, which operates public transportation in the Portland metropolitan area, will allow passengers who cannot afford fares to ride for free when heading to cooling centers." —Claire Rush

Oregon governor Kate Brown even declared the heatwave as a state emergency.

"Oregon Gov. Kate Brown declared a state of emergency across much of the state, warning the extreme temperatures may cause utility outages and transportation disruptions." —Claire Rush

It's especially difficult for folks who work for the garbage companies and have to be moving around in the sweltering heat. Fortunately, most of Portland's garbage companies began earlier pickups on Tuesday.

"Most of Portland’s garbage companies began earlier pick-ups Tuesday morning, starting as early as 4 a.m. to cut drivers’ exposure to heat and health risks. The early rounds will likely continue through Friday morning." —Claire Rush

Multnomah County plans to open four overnight emergency cooling shelters.

"Multnomah County, which includes Portland, plans to open four overnight emergency cooling shelters starting Tuesday so people who can’t get cool on their own can spend the night." —Claire Rush

According to Multnomah County spokesperson Kate Yeiser, the cooling shelters can accommodate a total of 245 guests.

The sites have a no-turn-away policy and the county may even open an additional overnight center On Wednesday, July 27 if the demand is high enough.