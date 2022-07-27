Opinion: The Santa Fe County Commission Has Backed Stricter Gun Laws

"The Santa Fe County Commission on Tuesday passed a resolution urging Congress and the state Legislature to enact commonsense gun regulations." —Claudia L. Silva

This resolution is desperately needed: it will still be legal for people to purchase firearms if they are willing to use them responsibly and do not have a violent history, but it will also keep these weapons out of the hands of individuals who are irresponsible, dangerous, and unprepared to carry a weapon.

"A resolution seeks universal background checks for anyone trying to purchase a gun; a ban on the sale of assault rifles and large-capacity magazines that hold more than 10 rounds of ammunition; a lifetime ban on firearm purchases for people convicted of domestic violence; and a 10-day waiting period for any gun purchase." —Claudia L. Silva

Honestly, this seems quite reasonable, especially when one considers the onslaught of mass shootings this country has suffered this year alone.

The resolution also states that gun violence "disproportionately affects women of color and minorities whose neighborhoods have been under-resourced and racially segregated," which is true.

Additionally, New Mexico is not immune to mass shootings and gun violence: at least a few students were found attending school with a loaded firearm earlier this year and our state had the fourth-highest rate of gun-related deaths in the country in 2019.

"In 2019, New Mexico had the fourth-highest rate of gun deaths in the nation, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, with 22.3 deaths per 100,000 residents. That year, 471 people in the state died from firearm injuries. The number rose to 479 in 2020." —Claudia L. Silva

Again, this is not a ban on all guns for all individuals: Commissioners actually agreed that hunting is important to control the deer population within the state.

"Commissioners agreed they are not opposed to responsible gun ownership and acknowledged the importance of hunting to control deer populations within the state." —Claudia L. Silva

This will not only be beneficial for the safety of the public, but also for individuals who struggle with deep depression and may commit suicide if they have access to a gun.