Opinion: The State Legislative Committee Just Debated Gun Control before New Mexico's 60-Day Session

Daniella Cressman

Needless to say, the recent debate about gun violence—and what to do about it—as well as responsible gun ownership was heated.

"The interim Courts, Corrections and Justice Committee held a contentious hearing Tuesday at the state Capitol on how to prevent what one expert called a public health crisis that causes 69 percent of homicides and 59 percent of suicides in New Mexico." —Robert Nott

Some people strongly believe that mass shootings are not solely caused by lax gun laws, and they are actually correct in many cases: there are a lot of people who are mentally ill and managing well, which is important to note, but there are also many individuals who do not receive the care they desperately need and end up murdering a bunch of people as a result.

On the other hand, there is definitely an issue with gun regulation, especially when it comes to the age limit: people should be at least 21 before they are trusted with a loaded gun in my mind, regardless of the activity they are participating in.

Additionally, there are individuals who would not carry out these attacks if they couldn't get their hands on a weapon: a lot of people simply struggle with anger issues and impulse control, so they should not be able to get a gun so easily.

Perhaps there do need to be more protections in schools, but there also needs to be more training for police officers, because discrimination is a widespread problem. The issue is not that everyone's guns need to be taken away—I actually support the right to bear arms—but there does need to be far more regulation so that the people wielding these weapons do so responsibly.

Albuquerque, NM
