Albuquerque, NM

The Albuquerque Mayor Has Announced that the Coronado Park Will Soon Close

Daniella Cressman

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JDb88_0gtnX6Xz00
islandworks

"After years as one of the city’s largest, most visible and most notorious unsanctioned homeless encampments, Coronado Park is now slated for closure." —Jessica Dyer

Mayor Tim Keller has announced this closure, shocking many residents, but future plans are still up in the air.

“That situation is absolutely unacceptable, so we’re going to stop it. In August we’re closing Coronado Park...It doesn’t matter if we know exactly what we’re doing next. It doesn’t matter exactly what the timing is or how we’re going to do it, but we have to do better than what’s happening at Coronado Park.” —Mayor Tim Keller

The homeless problem in New Mexico and, quite frankly, across the country, is disturbing. Fortunately, the idea of making Coronado Park a safe outdoor test site is currently being considered, although everything remains uncertain at the moment.

"In an interview after the speech, Keller reiterated that his administration doesn’t have the plan solidified.That includes the exact date in August the city will fence the park, how long it will remain shuttered and whether it will even remain a park. The city could potentially use it as a safe outdoor space test site, the mayor’s office said. Safe outdoor spaces are managed, organized sites with rules where people who are homeless can legally camp and have access to toilets, showers and more. The City Council recently voted to make such sites legal, though an effort is already afoot to bar them." —Jessica Dyer

According to Chief Administrative Officer Lawrence Rael, the city will inform occupants about available services and other housing options.

"...city employees could start posting flyers of the pending closure as early as this week, and... the city will alert occupants to available services and other housing options." —Lawrence Rael

