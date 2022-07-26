New Mexico Is Funding a Number of Initiatives to Close the Achievement Gap between Advantaged and Disadvantaged Students

ponce_photography

"In New Mexico, where the correlation between high poverty and low literacy has been clear for decades, the state is funding a number of programs and initiatives designed to close the achievement gap between advantaged and disadvantaged students, as well as improve training, salaries and other opportunities for teachers." —Rick Nathanson

Unfortunately, New Mexico has ranked dead last when it comes to education, or at least very close to the bottom of the list over the years. In one instance, parents even sued the state.

"Many of the financial commitments to education are aimed at helping fulfill goals of the 2018 Yazzie/ Martinez lawsuit, named for the parents of the students who sued the state. In that case, a 1st Judicial District Court in Santa Fe County concluded in a 600-plus page ruling that the state had fallen short of its constitutional duty to provide an adequate education for all New Mexico students." —Rick Nathanson

"That failure disproportionately affects Native American students, English language learners and those who come from low-income families or have disabilities. Those four groups represent about 70% of K-12 students, according to the New Mexico Public Education Department." —Rick Nathanson

A primary problem is that quite a few students are not adequately prepared for the rigor of a college education after graduating from New Mexico high schools.

"The 55-page 'Martinez/ Yazzie Discussion Draft Action Plan' proposed by the PED quotes statistics from the state Higher Education Department, noting that among high school graduates entering college in 2020 (a COVID year) 25.2% required remediation courses in English, math or both; in 2019, 30.8% needed remedial courses; and in 2018, 35% of new students took remedial English or math." —Rick Nathanson

Thankfully, these statistics will likely be improved.

"The draft plan sets targets to reach by 2025 over 2019 levels. These include boosting reading and math proficiency by 50% for groups identified in the lawsuit, increasing high school graduation rates by 15%, and improving diversity rates among teachers by 20%." —Rick Nathanson