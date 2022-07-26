Opinion: It's Important to Research the History of Your Home before You Buy It

Disclaimer: This information is accurate and true to the best of my knowledge. Content is for informational or entertainment purposes only and does not substitute for personal counsel or professional advice in business, financial, legal, or technical matters.

Purchasing a home is a major commitment if you are planning to live there for the next three decades or so. On the other hand, it is a major investment if you are planning to rent it out or sell it. Either way, knowing the history of a specific house can add to its value.

"If you've never perused the market for centuries-old homes, these details might seem insignificant. But determining a property’s true age — and other facets of its history — is valuable information. For new owners of old homes, it can inform renovation decisions, and determine your eligibility for tax exemptions." —Aly J. Yale

Honestly, the history of a home will likely provide you with important details, such as which materials were used, and if those materials are actually toxic.

"A little research can tell you a lot. What materials were used during construction? What—if anything—has been renovated? These are major budget considerations. Removing lead paint can set you back a few thousand dollars, and asbestos removal can cost up to $30,000, according to HomeAdvisor. You should also scour your home’s history for details on when major structures were last updated — like the plumbing, roof and foundation. This can help you anticipate when your next repair is on the horizon, and avoid any health or safety hazards prior to move-in. If you're really on top of things, it can help you decide if you want to move in." —Aly J Yale

A house may appear to be quite affordable but, honestly, old, ineffective plumbing and other costs associated with homes that were built decades ago can lead to higher expenses, so it might be worth your while to invest the extra money upfront and save yourself the headache.

“If electrical, plumbing or HVAC has not been updated, there can be a ton of costs associated with bringing a home into the modern world...We have seen an HVAC replacement cost over $100K.” —Bret Weinstein (CEO of Guide Real Estate in Denver)

It is important to understand whether the house is worth the price and how much it will actually cost you in the long run with repairs, especially if it's a fixer-upper, but there are additional financial benefits to understanding your home's past. This is particularly true if you are planning to sell the structure in the near future.

"There are other financial benefits to knowing your home's history. If it can be certified as a historic structure through an organization like the National Register of Historic Places, you could qualify for valuable tax perks. (The Federal Historic Preservation Tax Incentive, for one, offers a tax credit for income-producing properties equal to 20% of the rehabilitation costs. Some states and cities offer additional incentives.) And don't discount the resale value: If you eventually decide to put your historic home on the market, it will probably sell faster (and for more money) than a comparable new-construction home." —Aly J. Yale

According to Leslie Turner, the co-founder of Madison Real Estate in Charleston, North Carolina, people are distinctly drawn to homes with a rich history: it gives them more character.

"A good backstory 'always' makes a home more marketable...People love to be connected to history." —Leslie Turner (Co-founder of Maison Real Estate in Charleston, N.C.)

How to Research the History of Your House

You may be wondering how to actually uncover the history of a home that is on the market. Thankfully, there are a myriad of options.

"There are countless ways to dig up an old home's history. Local historical societies, museums and libraries are great places to start. Newspapers — which you can find digitized or on microfiche at many libraries — can also be good sources of info. And the keeper of your city's historical records (probably a county courthouse) may have historical maps, deeds, utility records and old building permits for your very property. Online resources can also be a huge help. At the Kimble House, Mordecai used Ancestry.com, which lets paid subscribers access Census records, birth and death notices, historic photographs and more. It takes time, he says, but if you can track down just one former resident — or even a relative of a former resident — you can usually piece together a property’s history." —Aly J. Yale

Understanding the history of a house is not only beneficial for marketing purposes if you plan to sell it, but it can also be a very rewarding way to truly appreciate the character of a home you want to spend the rest of your life in.