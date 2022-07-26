Opinion: It's Important to Research the History of Your Home before You Buy It

Daniella Cressman

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ysRag_0gtImqkG00
janjf93

Disclaimer: This information is accurate and true to the best of my knowledge. Content is for informational or entertainment purposes only and does not substitute for personal counsel or professional advice in business, financial, legal, or technical matters.

Purchasing a home is a major commitment if you are planning to live there for the next three decades or so. On the other hand, it is a major investment if you are planning to rent it out or sell it. Either way, knowing the history of a specific house can add to its value.

"If you've never perused the market for centuries-old homes, these details might seem insignificant. But determining a property’s true age — and other facets of its history — is valuable information. For new owners of old homes, it can inform renovation decisions, and determine your eligibility for tax exemptions." —Aly J. Yale

Honestly, the history of a home will likely provide you with important details, such as which materials were used, and if those materials are actually toxic.

"A little research can tell you a lot. What materials were used during construction? What—if anything—has been renovated? These are major budget considerations. Removing lead paint can set you back a few thousand dollars, and asbestos removal can cost up to $30,000, according to HomeAdvisor. You should also scour your home’s history for details on when major structures were last updated — like the plumbing, roof and foundation. This can help you anticipate when your next repair is on the horizon, and avoid any health or safety hazards prior to move-in. If you're really on top of things, it can help you decide if you want to move in." —Aly J Yale

A house may appear to be quite affordable but, honestly, old, ineffective plumbing and other costs associated with homes that were built decades ago can lead to higher expenses, so it might be worth your while to invest the extra money upfront and save yourself the headache.

“If electrical, plumbing or HVAC has not been updated, there can be a ton of costs associated with bringing a home into the modern world...We have seen an HVAC replacement cost over $100K.” —Bret Weinstein (CEO of Guide Real Estate in Denver)

It is important to understand whether the house is worth the price and how much it will actually cost you in the long run with repairs, especially if it's a fixer-upper, but there are additional financial benefits to understanding your home's past. This is particularly true if you are planning to sell the structure in the near future.

"There are other financial benefits to knowing your home's history. If it can be certified as a historic structure through an organization like the National Register of Historic Places, you could qualify for valuable tax perks. (The Federal Historic Preservation Tax Incentive, for one, offers a tax credit for income-producing properties equal to 20% of the rehabilitation costs. Some states and cities offer additional incentives.) And don't discount the resale value: If you eventually decide to put your historic home on the market, it will probably sell faster (and for more money) than a comparable new-construction home." —Aly J. Yale

According to Leslie Turner, the co-founder of Madison Real Estate in Charleston, North Carolina, people are distinctly drawn to homes with a rich history: it gives them more character.

"A good backstory 'always' makes a home more marketable...People love to be connected to history." —Leslie Turner (Co-founder of Maison Real Estate in Charleston, N.C.)

How to Research the History of Your House

You may be wondering how to actually uncover the history of a home that is on the market. Thankfully, there are a myriad of options.

"There are countless ways to dig up an old home's history. Local historical societies, museums and libraries are great places to start. Newspapers — which you can find digitized or on microfiche at many libraries — can also be good sources of info. And the keeper of your city's historical records (probably a county courthouse) may have historical maps, deeds, utility records and old building permits for your very property. Online resources can also be a huge help. At the Kimble House, Mordecai used Ancestry.com, which lets paid subscribers access Census records, birth and death notices, historic photographs and more. It takes time, he says, but if you can track down just one former resident — or even a relative of a former resident — you can usually piece together a property’s history." —Aly J. Yale

Understanding the history of a house is not only beneficial for marketing purposes if you plan to sell it, but it can also be a very rewarding way to truly appreciate the character of a home you want to spend the rest of your life in.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 1

Published by

Canadian-American author writing about local politics, personal finance, & dining in Albuquerque.

Albuquerque, NM
6149 followers

More from Daniella Cressman

Opinion: The State of New Mexico Should Honor and Live Up to the Sacredness of the Zia Symbol

I'll be totally honest here: I had absolutely no idea what the zia sun symbol stood for until this morning. I probably should have, since I've been born and raised in New Mexico, but I just never thought about it. It turns out that the Zia symbol is actually quite sacred.

Read full story
21 comments
Albuquerque, NM

Breaking Bad Statues Have Been Gifted to the Duke City

Two bronze statues of characters from the hit show "Breaking Bad"—set in Albuquerque, New Mexico—will soon be unveiled. "Friday inside the Albuquerque Convention Center – with Cranston, Paul and 'Breaking Bad' creator Vince Gilligan on hand – the city of Albuquerque will unveil bronze statues of the iconic characters who changed their lives: Walter White and Jesse Pinkman. —Geoff Grammer.

Read full story
Rio Rancho, NM

A Rio Rancho Men Just Got 48 Years in Prison for the Death of a 6-Year-Old Girl

The cruelty of humanity seems unimaginable at times: Leland Hurst raped and strangled a 6-year-old girl, killing her. "Nearly four years after the rape and strangulation death of a 6-year-old Rio Rancho girl horrified New Mexicans, a judge sentenced Leland Hust to 48 years in prison for the crime." —Olivier Uyttebrouck.

Read full story
19 comments
Albuquerque, NM

Opinion: The Duke City Is Trying out a Zero-Fare Bus Experiment

It's so expensive to purchase gasoline these days, as many families and workers who commute to and from the office will tell you. Putting food on the table can also be quite a challenge, not to mention covering the minutiae of expenses that crop up along with the rent, such as garbage costs, electricity bills, and the like. For those who pay a mortgage monthly, property taxes can sometimes feel overwhelming.

Read full story
4 comments

Opinion: Home Equity Sharing Allows Homeowners to Sell a "Piece" of Their Home, but Should They?!

Disclaimer: This information is accurate and true to the best of my knowledge. Content is for informational or entertainment purposes only and does not substitute for personal counsel or professional advice in business, financial, legal, or technical matters.

Read full story
2 comments

Mortgage Rates Are Sliding Back Down

Disclaimer: This information is accurate and true to the best of my knowledge. Content is for informational or entertainment purposes only and does not substitute for personal counsel or professional advice in business, financial, legal, or technical matters.

Read full story
Albuquerque, NM

Opinion: Temperatures Will Likely Increase, so We'll Need to Find More Novel Ways to Keep Cool

Lately, it has been so hot in Albuquerque, New Mexico that I can barely stand it. A heatwave has struck many locations across the globe. Unfortunately, it looks like temperatures will only continue to rise, thanks to climate change.

Read full story
8 comments

The U.S. Will Soon Receive 800,000 More Monkeypox Vaccine Doses

Monkeypox cases have continued to rise, and many are scared of this very contagious illness, especially since we are barely recovering from a global pandemic. Fortunately, the U.S. will soon receive 800,000 more monkeypox vaccine doses. Unfortunately, 800,000 is still not enough.

Read full story

Opinion: The Sales of Assault Rifles Are Arguably Contributing to a Deeply Toxic form of Masculinity

Many cultures, religions, and countries view it in different ways: in Buddhism, for instance, the yang is considered to be very masculine—People tend to associate it with productivity, activity, and movement. It might involve working on a project, chopping wood, or going for a motorcycle ride.

Read full story
160 comments

Colleges Are Raising Tuition Rates This Fall Amidst Sky-High Inflation!

Disclaimer: This information is accurate and true to the best of my knowledge. Content is for informational or entertainment purposes only and does not substitute for personal counsel or professional advice in business, financial, legal, or technical matters.

Read full story
8 comments

Opinion: Will the Bear Market Continue?

"Investors have had a nail-biting ride in the stock market this year. The S&P 500 index fell into a bear market in June, a 20% dip from its previous high, and threw a bucket of cold water on two years of unusually robust growth and profits." —Sarah Hansen.

Read full story

U.S. Cities Where Renting Is Cheaper than Buying a Home

Disclaimer: This information is accurate and true to the best of my knowledge. Content is for informational or entertainment purposes only and does not substitute for personal counsel or professional advice in business, financial, legal, or technical matters.

Read full story
2 comments
Portland, OR

Heat-Related Illnesses Have Increased as the Pacific Northwest Swelters in a Multi-day Heat Wave

Honestly, the heat has been nearly unbearable for a lot of us, but the heat wave has continued nonetheless. Now, it's hit the Pacific Northwest with people reporting increased heat-related illnesses and employees who work outdoors seeking some semblance of relief in nearby fountains.

Read full story
2 comments

Opinion: All Marriages Deserve to Be Protected under the United States Law

Recently, U.S. Representative Glenn Thompson's son got married to his wonderful husband. The man, it seems, was visibly thrilled and proud that his kid had found the love of his life, regardless of his spouse's gender.

Read full story
13 comments
Santa Fe County, NM

Opinion: The Santa Fe County Commission Has Backed Stricter Gun Laws

"The Santa Fe County Commission on Tuesday passed a resolution urging Congress and the state Legislature to enact commonsense gun regulations." —Claudia L. Silva. This resolution is desperately needed: it will still be legal for people to purchase firearms if they are willing to use them responsibly and do not have a violent history, but it will also keep these weapons out of the hands of individuals who are irresponsible, dangerous, and unprepared to carry a weapon.

Read full story
8 comments

Opinion: The State Legislative Committee Just Debated Gun Control before New Mexico's 60-Day Session

Needless to say, the recent debate about gun violence—and what to do about it—as well as responsible gun ownership was heated. "The interim Courts, Corrections and Justice Committee held a contentious hearing Tuesday at the state Capitol on how to prevent what one expert called a public health crisis that causes 69 percent of homicides and 59 percent of suicides in New Mexico." —Robert Nott.

Read full story
45 comments
Albuquerque, NM

The Albuquerque Mayor Has Announced that the Coronado Park Will Soon Close

"After years as one of the city’s largest, most visible and most notorious unsanctioned homeless encampments, Coronado Park is now slated for closure." —Jessica Dyer. Mayor Tim Keller has announced this closure, shocking many residents, but future plans are still up in the air.

Read full story
25 comments

New Mexico Is Funding a Number of Initiatives to Close the Achievement Gap between Advantaged and Disadvantaged Students

"In New Mexico, where the correlation between high poverty and low literacy has been clear for decades, the state is funding a number of programs and initiatives designed to close the achievement gap between advantaged and disadvantaged students, as well as improve training, salaries and other opportunities for teachers." —Rick Nathanson.

Read full story
7 comments

The Former Japanese Prime Minister Was Just Assassinated

Japan is a country known for its low crime rate, so the events of July 8, 2022 shocked the nation: Shinzo Abe was assassinated. The man was shot and killed while delivering an outdoor campaign speech.

Read full story
103 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy