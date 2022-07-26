Opinion: The Vast Majority of Voters Agree that the Political Landscape Would Be Improved with New Perspectives

"Political divides in the U.S. seem deeper than ever, but one of the few shared sentiments right now from voters of all stripes is the desire for something different." —Michelle L. Price (Associated Press)

A lot of millennials and Gen Zers are frustrated with the state of American politics when it comes to issues such as abortion, climate change, and gun control: many believe that too many politicians have views that are too antiquated to truly understand and address the issues of today that will affect our generations.

"Reps. Jerry Nadler, 75, and Carolyn Maloney, 76, are part of a crop of Democrats who rose to power in the 1990s only to fail on issues ranging from guns to climate change and abortion. The redistricting process that merged their congressional districts offers a chance for new leadership" —Suraj Patel

Although no one deserves to be discriminated against based on their age, there are certainly issues when it comes to the older generation running on issues that will affect the younger generation long after they pass on.

Additionally, widespread views were quite different in the past regarding issues affecting the LGBTQ+ community, gender equality, voting rights, racial equality, abortion access, and climate change so, no matter how progressive older candidates consider themselves to be, they will arguably have a much harder time adjusting to the current political landscape and the urgency of environmental protection. Many of these antiquated views are already affecting people who were simply going about their daily lives and thought they had basic human rights: abortion access has been banned for many and people fear that same-sex marriage may become illegal soon as well.

Honestly, the Republicans and the Democrats both have some good and bad ideas, and it seems that a lot of Americans don't 100% agree with one particular side: some conservatives are also in search of new perspectives.

"Republican Jeremiah Bronson was also considering whether someone other than 76-year-old Donald Trump might carry his party into the future. Bronson expressed growing interest in 55-year-old Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin." —Michelle L. Price (Associated Press)

Another issue, in my view, is the age limit for the position of governor and president: there are quite a few ambitious individuals in their twenties who could arguably turn things around, but it seems that the youth is not being taken seriously by the older generation: even politicians in their thirties appear to have a difficult time getting their point across to others who are, arguably, not very willing to listen or change their ways.

"In a nation faltering along seemingly every conceivable divide, there’s a shared desire among Democrats and Republicans for a new generation of political leadership. The conversation is most pronounced when it comes to the White House as Trump considers another campaign and President Joe Biden confronts skepticism about his ability to mount a reelection bid in 2024 when he is 82." —Michelle L. Price (Associated Press)

Another very real problem is that many politicians are simply too old to cope with the stresses of serving their state or the nation as a whole: if someone is elderly and immune to becoming sick and dying, they may be a well-meaning individual, but it would probably best to have an age limit for everyone involved: 80 at most seems quite reasonable.

In short, the younger generation has a different perspective, and a lot of people in it are yearning to be heard, feeling dismissed and misunderstood by the older generation of politicians in office.

"There are recurring calls for youth and change in U.S. politics." —Michelle L. Price (Associated Press)

Many Democrats are disappointed by President Biden's actions, or lack thereof, and many Republicans are exasperated by former President Trump's loud mouth and extreme views. Americans are craving some semblance of a middle ground.

"More recently, Pete Buttigieg’s 2020 presidential bid gained traction with its focus on fresh leadership before being overtaken by Biden, viewed by many Democrats as the safer choice against Trump. The dynamics have shifted since then, with some Democratic voters furious that Biden and leaders in Congress haven’t done more to protect abortion rights, respond more aggressively to a wave of mass shootings and address climate change." —Michelle L. Price (Associated Press)

A lot of U.S. residents are feeling quite disheartened by the state of America and its politics.

"A new Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll shows 83 percent of U.S. adults say the country is on the wrong track. Only 36 percent approve of Biden’s leadership overall while 62 percent disapprove. Polling from AP-NORC in recent months captured deepening pessimism among members of his own Democratic Party about Biden, the direction of the country and the state of the economy. A January AP-NORC poll found just 28 percent of those surveyed and 48 percent of Democrats said they want Biden to run for reelection in 2024." —Michelle L. Price (Associated Press)

Currently, President Biden is planning to run for reelection in 2024, but there would be a chance for some younger candidates to seize the coveted position of leader of the free world if he chose to step aside.

"Biden has repeatedly insisted he will run for reelection. But should he decide to step aside, a host of younger Democrats could be in contention. They include Vice President Kamala Harris, who is 57. California Gov. Gavin Newsom, 54, and Illinois Gov. J.B Pritzker, 57, have garnered attention for their responses to the Supreme Court’s abortion ruling and mass shootings." —Michelle L. Price (Associated Press)

Some Democrats seeking office this year have argued that age limits should apply for office holders.

"Some Democrats seeking office this year have been clear about their desires that a new generation take its place in politics. Last month, the Democratic candidate for governor in South Carolina, Joe Cunningham, proposed not only term limits but also age limits for officeholders, saying it was time to end America’s 'geriatric oligarchy' of politicians who are staying 'in office way past their prime.' To Cunningham, who recently turned 40, that includes the incumbent he hopes to oust in November, 75-year-old Republican Henry McMaster, who is the state’s oldest sitting governor...Cunningham also said the proposal was intended to apply to Biden." —Michelle L. Price (Associated Press)

Furthermore, many Republicans are genuinely concerned about Trump's dangerous efforts to stay in office after losing an election and fear that it would be misguided to elect him again.

"For Republicans, the most pressing debate often seems to focus less explicitly on age and more on whether the party should move on from Trump. That’s particularly true in the wake of hearings by the House Jan. 6 committee that have drawn new attention to his desperate efforts to stay in office after losing the 2020 election. The Jan. 6 hearings may be sending voters looking elsewhere...An AP-NORC in June found that 48 percent of U.S. adults say Trump should be charged with a crime for his role in the siege of the U.S. Capitol. January’s AP-NORC poll showed that people were just as down on Trump running again in 2024 as they were Biden: Just 27 percent of U.S. adults wanted Trump to run again, including a slim majority — 56 percent — of Republicans. That poll also showed the former president’s popularity with the GOP dropped somewhat, with 71 percent of Republicans saying they had a favorable opinion of Trump compared with 78 percent in a September 2020 AP-NORC/USAFacts poll." —Michelle L. Price (Associated Press)

In the Republican party, there seems to be a shift towards a desire for younger candidates.

"A number of figures from Trump’s world and outside it are seen as potential challengers in 2024. Trump and his associates are especially focused on Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who, at 43, is increasingly viewed as a younger heir to the former president’s brand of politics." —Michelle L. Price (Associated Press)

Even the former chairman of the Illinois Republican Party, Pat Brady—who is 61—seems to think that too many politicians are simply too old to truly relate to the needs and desires of the younger generation.

“When you look at the leadership, I’m old and those guys make me look young...This is a vibrant youthful country, fundamentally, and we’ve got a bunch of old people running it.” —Pat Brady