Opinion: Cryptocurrency Could Be the Future of Finance, but that's Not Why Most People Are Purchasing It

While a lot of folks believe cryptocurrency will be the future of finance, most of them purchase the asset for other reasons. Namely, they want to make a boatload of cash.

"When asked why they own cryptocurrency, 63% of crypto owners said that the major reason is that they simply want to make money, according to a new report from decision intelligence company Morning Consult." —Malika Mitra

A lot of people also buy cryptocurrency as a way to diversify their investments.

"...44% of the 830 crypto owners surveyed in June said a major reason for owning the asset was that they wanted to diversify their portfolios, and 43% said they believe crypto is the future of money. (Respondents were able to select more than one reason.)" —Malika Mitra

The harsh reality of investing in cryptocurrency is that, while major wins are quite possible, major losses occur frequently.

"Regardless of how they responded in the survey, crypto owners may be a bit disappointed right now. The crypto market's value has tanked in recent months alongside the stock market, and bitcoin's price — once as high as $68,000 per coin — is now hovering around $20,000 per coin. Experts say the nosedive in prices comes as a result of a few factors: rising interest rates that are shaking all financial markets, forced selling by exchanges and an erosion of trust in crypto companies. The slump is especially startling after an impressive year for crypto in 2021, when the overall value of the market skyrocketed from $965 billion to as much as $2.6 trillion as investors took advantage of how easy it's become to buy the digital currencies on trading apps, crypto exchanges and even Venmo." —Malika Mitra

Despite the massive drop in value, plenty of individuals are still investing in crypto in hopes of getting very, very rich.

"Apparently, the fall of crypto prices this year also isn't deterring investors from buying in. Morning Consult also surveyed roughly 4,400 U.S. adults in general about whether they're considering purchasing crypto in the next month and 23% said yes — a number that has held relatively steady in each month of 2022." —Malika Mitra

Unfortunately, the cryptocurrency market is terrifyingly unregulated—a growing cause for concern among investors.

"As more and more people become interested in crypto, there is also a growing call for regulation: 21% of U.S. adults surveyed said cryptocurrencies should be more regulated than traditional financial assets like securities and investment funds. That number is up from 17% at the start of the year." —Malika Mitra

Many investors do not trust the brands involved in the cryptocurrency market for very good reasons.

"Recently, one of the largest crypto lenders, the Celsius Network, paused withdrawals, swaps and transfers between accounts, citing extreme market conditions. Prior to that, the crypto luna and its associated 'stablecoin' terra collapsed, wiping out billions of dollars." —Malika Mitra

Despite the high risk of investing in cryptocurrency, plenty of people are eager to invest because they want to get filthy rich.

"Still, when you combine the extreme hype around cryptocurrency with how easy it is to start investing (think spending as little as $1 on PayPal) and the (very) slight chance that you could get rich, it's going to get people excited to buy." — Charlotte Principato

Financial experts say that cryptocurrencies should not make up more than 5% of a person's portfolio.