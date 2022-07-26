The Former Japanese Prime Minister Was Just Assassinated

Japan is a country known for its low crime rate, so the events of July 8, 2022 shocked the nation: Shinzo Abe was assassinated. The man was shot and killed while delivering an outdoor campaign speech.

"Abe, one of Japan’s most influential politicians, was assassinated last Friday in western Japan, shocking a nation known for its low crime rate. Photos and videos of the shooting show the gunman was able to get close to Abe." —Associated Press

The current Japanese Prime Minister— Fumio Kishida— blamed the incident on inadequate police security.

"Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Thursday blamed inadequate police security for the death of former leader Shinzo Abe, who was shot while giving an outdoor campaign speech." —Associated Press

A suspect was arrested immediately and is now being detained for questioning. Apparently, he informed investigators that a supposed link between Abe and a religious group he despised was his motivation for killing the former prime minister.

"A suspect was arrested at the spot and is being detained for questioning. Police and media reports say he told investigators that a rumored link between Abe and a religious group the suspect hated was the reason he killed the former prime minister." —Associated Press

It appears that Shinzo Abe had political connections with the Unification Church, although he was not a member. That being said, it does seem that he did follow the Shinto religion, which has been entangled with Japanese politics—and corruption—for quite some time.