The Lavender Festival Is in Full Swing

Lavender seems to have a certain charm to it: it can calm one down after a difficult day, it fosters rejuvenation, and it simply makes everything a little bit more beautiful, ceremonial, and pleasant.

New Mexico is holding the Lavender Festival from July 23-July 24 this year.

"The event has been around since 2004 and is a major event for the community. It takes place Saturday, July 23, and Sunday, July 24, in Los Ranchos." —Adrian Gomez

The intention behind this celebration is to honor the lavender flower and increase awareness surrounding sustainable agriculture in New Mexico.

“Lavender is our representative plant of the mission and strongly associated with the fest, held during lavender bloom time. The fest has taken place most years and is now on the 15th annual. The location has always been in the village.” —Kate K. Snapp

The festival is one way that the community of Los Ranchos de Albuquerque supports lavender-related small businesses and local artists, according to Nan Nash.

"...the best part of the festival is bringing together all of the small businesses and local artists that either make lavender products or highlight lavender during the festival month to support the mission." —Nan Nash

There will be over one hundred vendors at the event selling their wares.

"...this year’s festival will have 106 different vendors – all selling a different product based on lavender." —Dean Strober

This festival will likely be a welcome respite, especially if you are seeking some relaxing products to help you unwind this summer.

The festival started on July 23, 2022 and was held from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. It will continue on Sunday, July 24, 2022 from 7 am to 2 p.m.

The address is: Hertnett Park, 6718 Rio Grande Blvd, NW, Los Ranchos de Albuquerque, New Mexico.

You can donate $25, pay $10 per ticket if you are an adult. Tickets are $5 each for anyone under the age of 18. Toddlers under 3 can attend for free. You can find more information here.