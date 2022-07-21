Xfinity Reported a Widespread Outage in Santa Fe and Los Alamos, New Mexico

"A truck pulled down utility lines Wednesday at Cerrillos Road and Richards Avenue, knocking out Xfinity internet service for many people in Santa Fe and Los Alamos." —The New Mexican

Last night, a lot of folks had no access to the internet, which likely provided some obstacles, considering that many now work remotely. To make matters worse, phone service was also affected.

"Service went down around 12:30 p.m. for customers in Santa Fe and Los Alamos, spokeswoman Julianne Phares of Comcast, Xfinity’s parent company, said in an email. As of Wednesday night, many people were still without internet, and the company said it might be early Thursday morning before some people see service restored." —The New Mexican

Unfortunately, the outage affected many businesses, including Bumble Bee's Baja Grill.

“Our phone and internet lines are down! Due to a city-wide outage... We are so sorry but we cannot access our online orders … even if you were able to order today… we don’t have any way of knowing what was ordered … please buzz by in person for your food orders until the issue is resolved!!!” —Bumble Bee's Baja Grill

Thankfully, it appears that students and remote workers have only been affected minimally by the situation.

“Of course, people who are working remotely or students who have online classes and rely on Xfinity would be impacted but [reports of] issues haven’t been widespread... It helps that we’re a little slower during the summer term.” —Todd Lovato

The internet outage appears to be over as of July 21, 2022.