U.S. Cities Home Buyers Are Fleeing

Honestly, the housing market is cooling down, but that doesn't mean people can afford a home in their city. As a result, a lot of folks are simply deciding to relocate to an area with a more attainable cost of living.

"...As home prices continue to rise despite falling demand and sales, more buyers than ever are looking to relocate. According to new analysis from real estate brokerage Redfin, 32.6% of its users looked to move to a new city last quarter. It's a slight increase compared to the first quarter of 2022, when the figure was 32.3%, and it's the largest share of searchers looking to relocate since the firm began tracking this metric in 2017." —Sarah Hansen

Here are the 10 cities in the U.S. that home buyers are fleeing from:

San Francisco, California

Los Angeles, California

New York, New York

Washington, D.C.

Seattle, Washington

Boston, Massachusetts

Detroit, Michigan

Denver, Colorado

Chicago, Illinois

Minneapolis, Minnesota

As you can see, these are some of the largest metro areas in The States.

Folks are moving primarily to the following cities:

Miami, Florida

Phoenix, Arizona

Sacramento, California

Las Vegas, Nevada

Another reason for these moves could be that Florida and Nevada do not charge residents an income tax.

There is an increasing trend in individuals seeking more affordable houses in more affordable areas.

"A June report from Freddie Mac backs up the idea that people are seeking more affordable spots to buy homes. The company found that between March 2020 and February 2022, the most popular cities for out-of-town homebuyers were concentrated in 'affordable interior markets and Southern beach destinations' like Dallas, Phoenix and Tampa." —Sarah Hansen

It's important to keep in mind that sometimes it's ideal to rent for a long time—even for a lifetime—if you don't absolutely need to own a house as your primary residence: You could instead choose to buy and rent out real estate to other people while profiting significantly.

That being said, you can also live in and own your primary residence while renting out other properties if you have the means to do so.

Home buyers will want to keep in mind that Sun Belt cities, unfortunately, are home to some of the highest inflation rates in the country.

"Unfortunately, buyers looking to relocate shouldn't count on saving money across the board. Popular Sun Belt cities are also home to some of the highest inflation rates in the country, Redfin found earlier this year." —Sarah Hansen