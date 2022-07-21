Is the Bear Market Ending?

This information is accurate and true to the best of my knowledge. Content is for informational or entertainment purposes only and does not substitute for personal counsel or professional advice in business, financial, legal, or technical matters.

There has been a sharp upward trend in stock prices as of Tuesday, but people are saying that investors shouldn't be too eager to celebrate just yet.

"The S&P 500, an index commonly used to measure how stocks are doing overall, jumped 2.8% Tuesday, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the the Nasdaq Composite closed up 2.4% and 3.1%, respectively. Tuesday marked the largest one-day percentage gains since June 24 for all three indexes, and a welcome relief for investors. The S&P 500 was up around 0.9% during trading midday Wednesday as well." —Malika Mitra

The truth is that a rally like this one is common during times of economic downturn, and actually rather insignificant.

"The truth is that rallies like Tuesday's during an overall downturn are common, and they certainly don't mean stocks have hit bottom or are going to recover all their losses in a hurry." —Malika Mitra

While many are under the impression that bear markets consist solely of relentless declines, that is actually not the case. In fact, they often include periods of rallies that counter surrounding trends, according to analysts at the Bespoke Investment Group.

"If history repeats itself, rallies as big as even 5% or more don't necessarily mean the bear market has bottomed." —Malika Mitra

In short, the bear market has not ended, and sudden upticks for short periods of time are to be expected.

"Look at the dot-com bust. Between the S&P 500's peak in March 2000 to its low in October 2002, the index lost 49% — but along the way it saw 11 different rallies of 5% or more, according to Bespoke. It's a similar story around the financial crisis of 2008: The S&P 500 experienced 12 different rallies of at least 5% between October 2007 and March 2009, when it lost 57% of its value." —Malika Mitra

If investors are looking to benefit from the long-term recovery of the market, dollar-cost averaging is recommended.

"...if you're looking to benefit from an eventual stock market recovery, consider dollar-cost averaging, which entails investing a set amount of money at various intervals. For example, if you have $10,000 saved up that you want to put into the market, you could invest $1,000 every other week until it's all invested." —Malika Mitra