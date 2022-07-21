Opinion: Is the Crypto Crash Really over?!

This information is accurate and true to the best of my knowledge. Content is for informational or entertainment purposes only and does not substitute for personal counsel or professional advice in business, financial, legal, or technical matters.

Bitcoin is a high-risk/high-reward investment: You will either lose a lot of money or make enormous gains. Honestly, there is barely a middle-ground when it comes to cryptocurrency.

The market is a volatile one, and investors saw a significant uptick in the value of bitcoin this week, but does that really mean the crypto crash is totally over?

"The cryptocurrency's price climbed this week to around $24,000 — a price investors haven't seen since mid-June. While still a far cry from its high of $68,000 last November, this is a significant rally from even just last week, when bitcoin cost around $19,000 per coin." —Malika Mitra

While cryptocurrency can be immensely profitable and many have viewed it as a potential hedge against inflation, investors are increasingly realizing that bitcoin is simply too unpredictable in many cases.

"Cryptocurrency is a risky and volatile asset, and its price moves are anything but predictable. While some believe that bitcoin can serve as a hedge against inflation and stock market selloffs, bitcoin's latest price plummet shows that the digital asset is not immune to the downturn financial markets are seeing overall as investors contend with rising interest rates." —Malika Mitra

Honestly, the cold hard truth is that a lot of consumers have lost trust in cryptocurrency for very valid reasons. Additionally, the crypto market is having to cope with changes in the Federal Reserve's economic policy.

"The crypto market is not only dealing with changes in the Federal Reserve's economic policy, but also an erosion of trust. In May, the crypto luna and its associated 'stablecoin' terra collapsed, wiping out billions of dollars. More recently, crypto lenders like Celsius, Babel and Vauld paused users' withdrawals amid volatile market conditions, and Celsius, Voyager Digital — another crypto company — and crypto hedge fund Three Arrows have filed for bankruptcy." —Malika Mitra

Volatile investments can easily cause an emotional roller coaster as one watches their investments plummet, then skyrocket, sometimes within a week.

"Bitcoin has proved it behaves like a rollercoaster again and again. For years, bitcoin was worth less than $1,000 per coin. Then in 2017, it surged to $20,000 per coin, before plummeting to less than $5,000 in 2018. It once again skyrocketed in 2021, along with a massive surge in the crypto market as a whole." —Malika Mitra

The best advice of seasoned investors is to focus on controlling one's emotions and having an emergency fund while simply holding your financial assets.

In short, cryptocurrency remains a high-risk/high-reward investment and more market volatility—including the possibility of at least one more crash—is to be expected: If you are going to put your money into bitcoin, I would treat it as gambling—Have a set limit for yourself, and don't ever purchase crypto with money you expect to see again. If you win huge gains, that's great! On the other hand, if you lose a lot, at least you'll be prepared with an emergency fund and you'll know that you took a calculated risk. I would also highly recommend opting for safer investments such as index funds and dividend stocks while only putting a small percentage of your portfolio into crypto.

"Financial advisors tend to recommend that investors with a long-term approach should keep investments in risky assets like crypto to a small fraction of their overall portfolios — think 2% to 5%. The idea is that crypto and other risky assets should be viewed as something you'll hold over time, not something you'll panic sell when you get worried about the price plunging."