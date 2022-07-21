Opinion: As of July 14, Gas Prices Have Fallen for 30 Days Straight

This information is accurate and true to the best of my knowledge. Content is for informational or entertainment purposes only and does not substitute for personal counsel or professional advice in business, financial, legal, or technical matters.

Lately, fuel prices have been through the roof, but, as of July 14, 2022, prices have dropped for 30 consecutive days.

"Drivers, start your engines: The average price of a gallon of regular gasoline is now $4.60, according to auto club AAA. That’s 40 cents less than a month ago, when average prices peaked above $5 per gallon. The price also reflects the 30th consecutive day of declines." —Sarah Hansen

Texas, Ohio, and California are among the states seeing the largest decreases in gasoline costs.

"AAA data from earlier this week shows that Texas, Ohio, Illinois and California are among the states seeing the largest declines in gas prices." —Sarah Hansen

Honestly, this is an immensely welcome change for many Americans who were overwhelmed by the financial stress of dishing out such a hefty amount of cash at the pump, especially if they were forced to in order to arrive at the office five days per week.

It's great that gasoline prices are lower, but what exactly has led to this shift? An increase in the supply of oil and gas and a decrease in demand.

"Put simply, inventory rises as demand falls. On top of that, the Biden administration has been releasing oil from the U.S.'s strategic reserve to help with the crunch." —Sarah Hansen

In addition, gas prices are also closely tied to the cost of crude oil, which has recently fallen considerably.

"Gas prices are also closely tied to wholesale prices for crude oil, which have fallen from $120 per barrel in March to around $100 per barrel today. The oil market is volatile, but concerns over a global economic slowdown have made investors nervous. 'Less expensive oil usually means less expensive gas." —AAA spokesperson Andrew Gross

To be quite frank, I have mixed feelings about this: I don't love paying the equivalent of an arm and a leg to fill up my gas tank, but I also don't think we need to continue polluting the planet—I'm glad that many are making strides towards clean energy and I hope the global community continues to make this shift as quickly as possible.