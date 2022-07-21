Opinion: A Fire Has Destroyed a $1.5 Million Home that Was Under Construction Near Tano Road

"A Santa Fe family expecting to move into a new home northwest of the city had their hopes shattered when a fire ignited early Sunday morning." —Nathan Lederman

Unfortunately, the family had been waiting to move into this house for over a year since it was under construction.

The cause of the fire is currently being investigated.

Anita Griego was devastated: her husband had began looking for a property January of 2021 and fallen in love with a particular site on Heartsone Drive in July of that same year, purchasing it.

To make matters worse, a lot of resources went into this home, because it was supposed to be her family's dream residence.

"It’s pretty devastating...It’s just a house, but it does kind of hurt. That’s where we want to live. ... We kind of invested everything we have to be there.” —Anita Griego

Construction was quite far along before the fire, and builders were just about to begin installing stucco and drywall.

"Emergency dispatchers received several 911 calls around 3 a.m. Sunday reporting the fire, and it took about 30 minutes for crews with the Santa Fe County Fire Department to arrive...the State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause and expects to be done within three months. The severity of the damage makes it more difficult to determine the cause," —Jimmy St. James

Hopefully, this family will be paid for the destruction of their dream home in the wake of a horrible fire promptly. They likely have owner's insurance to assist them, but the money can come in very gradually from what I understand.