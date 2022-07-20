Beware of Crypto App Scams

This information is accurate and true to the best of my knowledge. Content is for informational or entertainment purposes only and does not substitute for personal counsel or professional advice in business, financial, legal, or technical matters.

"If you dabble in cryptocurrency, it's best to be extra vigilant if you receive a random message that purports to be from a trading app. Fake crypto app scams are proliferating, the FBI warns, and scammers are making off with millions." —Martha C. White

These days, people are extremely desperate to get their hands on someone else's financial assets, even if they do this through deeply unethical means: sadly, no less than 244 Americans have been robbed of a total of $42.7 million. Fraudsters are reeling folks in with fake cryptocurrency apps, and too many have already fallen for these schemes.

"A new report from the FBI said that 244 Americans have been robbed of an estimated $42.7 million by cybercrooks promoting fake crypto apps." —Martha C. White

All this is to say that you should be exceptionally cautious if you have any amount of cryptocurrency on your hands right now, and you shouldn't trust random messages that state they are from a trading app, even if they might appear to be legitimate.

"Stealing a few logos and setting up a website that mimics a well-known financial company is an old trick, and crooks today are using this scheme to swindle people out of crypto. In April, cybersecurity website KrebsOnSecurity posted about a crypto-related scam that used the name of famous portfolio manager Cathie Wood and her investment firm ARK Invest to direct victims to a fake website in order to defraud them with the promise of a cryptocurrency 'giveaway'...If you think you’ve been swindled by a fake app, you can contact the FBI via a local field office or the Internet Crime Complaint Center." —Martha C. White

As the old adage goes, if it looks too good to be true, it probably is.