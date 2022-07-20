A Fire Relief Bill Has Cleared the House and Moved to the Senate

New Mexicans struggled a great deal this year due to the largest wildfire in state history. Many lost their wages, their homes, and even their pets.

While nothing can truly make up for the loss of houses and beings that were so precious, there is a relief bill being considered by the Senate that would offer a great deal of relief.

"If signed into law, the bill would provide grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover. Even if businesses weren’t touched by the fire physically, the assistance could cover lost revenue during the fires." —Ryan Boetel

According to Teresa Leger Fernandez, there is no cap on just how much federal money would be available to victims of the fires.

"There is no cap on how much federal money would be available to fire victims, Leger Fernández said. The bill calls for the government to cover insured and uninsured property loss, lost wages, reforestation costs, business interruption loss, insurance deductibles, new flood insurance needed for area residents and other financial impacts to northern New Mexico communities." —Ryan Boetel

Additionally, the bill indicates that the Federal Emergency Management Agency will create an office specifically for those who struggled due to the Hermits Peak Fire.

"The bill says FEMA will create an Office of Hermits Peak Fire Claims, which will process claims and award actual compensatory damages. It doesn’t set a limit on how much funding the federal government could provide. The bill was supported by all five members of New Mexico’s congressional delegation." —Ryan Boetel

Senator Ben Ray Lujan is sponsoring the act in the Senate and continues to build support for this legislation so that as many people as possible can get the help they deserve.