Pattern Energy Has Announced Plans to Invest $8 Billion in Wind Generation & New Transmission Infrastructure

"Pattern Energy announced plans Monday to invest $8 billion in New Mexico-based wind generation and new transmission infrastructure after acquiring partial ownership over the SunZia Southwest Transmission Project." —Kevin Robinson-Avila

For years, the Southwestern Power Group has been working to develop SunZia: a massive transmission project which would carry wind-generated electricity from Central New Mexico to Arizona.

"The Southwestern Power Group has been working since 2008 to develop SunZia, a massive transmission project that would carry wind-generated electricity from Central New Mexico to Arizona for export to western markets. Pattern has now purchased the rights to build one of two 550-mile transmission lines contemplated in the SunZia project for an undisclosed price."

The company plans to begin construction next year.

"The company expects to begin construction next year on that line – and on 3,000 megawatts of new wind generation in Lincoln,Torrance and San Miguel counties – for transport to Arizona and beyond, beginning in 2026." — Mike Garland (Pattern Energy CEO)

This is immensely good news because New Mexico has an abundance of wind and sun, making it an ideal state for wind and solar energy. SunZia Transmission will not only mitigate climate change, serving our communities for a long time to come, but it will also generate millions of dollars in economic impact both in New Mexico and Arizona.

“SunZia Transmission will create a clean power superhighway for millions of Americans by opening access to huge, largely-untapped wind energy resources in New Mexico...SunZia is an investment that will empower our clean energy future and generate millions of dollars in economic impact across Arizona and New Mexico.” —Mike Garland