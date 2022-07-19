The Santa Fe New Mexico Police Will Be Hosting the Fifth Gun Buyback with a Local Nonprofit

"In the wake of the fatal mass shooting at a school in Uvalde,Texas, and incidents in other U.S. cities, New Mexicans to Prevent Gun Violence is organizing a gun buyback Saturday in conjunction with the Santa Fe Police Department. The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Fiesta Nissan, 2005 St. Michael’s Drive." —Nathan Lederman

For the first time in Santa Fe, this event will be sponsored by a local business.

In return for functioning, unloaded firearms, the organizers of the event will be giving folks gift cards to plenty of retailers. Fortunately, gas and grocery gift cards are available, which a lot of people will likely appreciate right now.

"In return for working, unloaded firearms, organizers will be giving out gift cards for a variety of retailers, including Target, Walmart and Amazon. Gas and grocery store gift cards also will be available. Gift card values will range from $100 to $250 depending on the type of firearm being turned in." —Nathan Lederman

To sweeten the deal, anyone who brings in an unloaded, functioning gun can pick the gift cards they prefer, as long as they all add up to the correct amount.

It's important to keep in mind that the gift cards do not equate the price of the actual gun, but giving these out to participants is simply a small way to express gratitude.

"...participants will be able to choose which gift cards the receive and can select multiple lower denomination cards to make up the total value being offered for their firearms." —Miranda Viscoli (Co-President of New Mexicans to Prevent Gun Violence)

Participants are required to stay in their cars during the event and must place their guns on the trunks of their vehicles. This is simply a safety measure to provide as much protection as possible during the event.

Viscoli added that no one bringing in a gun needs to share their identity.

In short, the event is aimed at reducing gun violence and getting rid of any unwanted weapons which may be in people's homes for one reason or another. It will be held on July 23, 2022.