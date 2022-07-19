10 Guns Were Seized at No Less Than Nine Public Schools in 2021 and 2022

This year has been an extremely trying one in so many ways. Tragically, innocent children have been killed simply because a predator shot them when they were attending school.

"Two students were fatally shot on or near school campuses this past school year. In one incident, 13-year-old Bennie Hargrove was killed at Washington Middle School – three days into the school year." —Esteban Candelaria & Ryan Boetel

No less than 10 guns were seized in nine Albuquerque high school campuses, according to APS Chief of Police Steve Gallegos.

"10 guns were seized on nine high school campuses last school year. APS has 13 comprehensive high schools, according to its website, but an APS spokeswoman said it wasn’t clear which schools guns were seized from." —Esteban Candelaria & Ryan Boetel

The amount of mass shootings in this country this year alone is horrifying, and has many of the school staff understandably on edge: no one wants to lose yet another student to gun violence.

“When we hear about a school shooting, we can’t help but worry about the safety and wellness of our own children, the students in our schools, and the staff that supports them...We know all too well how devastating it is to lose a student to gun violence.” —Scott Elder

Thankfully, APS has taken nearly every measure in their power to prevent a mass shooting.

According to Elder, the district is training students and teachers in an ALICE School Safety Program, which provides instructions on how to respond to an active shooter.

APS has also spent quite a bit of money to expand protections for innocent students who are simply trying to navigate adolescent social dynamics and study for their exams.

"As of June, APS had installed over $10.1 million worth of cameras and alarms across schools and district sites, according to an APS document. It spent over $1.3 million on door locks, and more than $5.4 million on fencing and gates." —Esteban Candelaria & Ryan Boetel