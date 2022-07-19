You Might Be Getting an Enormous Raise in 2023!

Disclaimer: This article is accurate and true to the best of my knowledge. Content is for informational or entertainment purposes only and does not substitute for personal counsel or professional advice in business, financial, legal, or technical matters.

With gas prices that are shockingly expensive, the Federal Reserve stating they will likely raise interest rates even more, and inflation at a 40-year-high, salaried employees will likely be relieved to learn that there is a very strong chance they will receive a significant raise in 2023!

"Thanks to a tight labor market, salary budgets for workers are expected to grow 4.1% on average, according to the latest annual salary report from consulting firm Willis Towers Watson. Next year’s planned pay increases would be the highest on record since 2008." —Adam Hardy

This is a for a variety of reasons, one being that employers are eager to provide perks and compensation that will keep their employees content in the office, considering the great resignation and the massive shift towards remote work that has taken place.

"Almost two-thirds of employers plan to award raises in 2023 that are larger than last year, Willis Towers Watson found in a survey of more than 1,400 U.S. companies conducted in April and May." —Adam Hardy

Many are pleased that quite a few companies are also offering unlimited vacation time and similar benefits.

"Aside from higher salaries, employers are scrambling to offer better perks to attract new workers and keep their current ones happy. About 7 in 10 employers said they have increased their workplace flexibility — such as allowing remote work or more lenient schedules — and roughly half reported that they’re beefing up their sign-on bonuses as well as long-term incentives." —Adam Hardy

Unfortunately, these raises—although exceptionally high compared to past decades—will probably not keep up with inflation.

"Inflation is the elephant in the room. While the slated raises for next year are historically high, on average, they don’t come close to matching the scorching inflation rate. In June, the year-over-year inflation rate hit 9.1%, according to the U.S. Labor Department's most recent numbers, marking yet another four-decade high. The skyrocketing cost of everyday items is quickly making its way into salary discussions all around the country." —Adam Hardy

That being said, if inflation does fall back to a more manageable level in 2023, workers will be set up for success!

“To my mind, the most important thing is to keep the economy growing and the unemployment rate low...If that happens and rates of inflation fall back to more normal levels, workers will be doing just fine with a 4.1% pay increase.” —Dean Baker (senior economist and co-founder of the Center for Economic and Policy Research)