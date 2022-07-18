Opinion: Santa Fe Public Schools Are Set to Spend $1.1 Million on Electric Buses

For a long time, many have been concerned about climate change and our carbon emissions.

Fortunately, Santa Fe Public Schools are planning to use the money from a 2017 lawsuit to invest in electric buses.

"The steering committee for a 2017 lawsuit settlement from car manufacturer Volkswagen recently awarded Santa Fe Public Schools about $1.1 million in its third round of funding distribution. New Mexico was awarded $18 million in the settlement, which alleged the company produced cars with faulty devices that resulted in undetected pollution from nitrogen oxides...The funds, totaling $1,119,987, will...replace one 2010 and two 2011 diesel engine school buses with three 2023 electric models, the district said last week." —Jessica Pollard

Honestly, this is wonderful news: I am so glad that these public schools are investing in clean energy and fighting to preserve the environment. These actions are so necessary right now, especially when climate change continues to be a problem and so many oil companies are willing to compromise the earth for profit.

In fact, fuel prices are so high right now that it is arguably wise to switch to electric vehicles sooner than later, because doing so will likely be far more affordable in the long run: the initial expense will certainly be high, but it will likely not be ongoing.

“SFPS will continue to seek alternative fuel options for transportation in an effort to reduce air pollutants in our community and create a healthier ride to and from school for our students." —Hilario Chavez

One action can slowly begin to change the world.