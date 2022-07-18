A Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office Official and Three Other First Responders Were Killed on Saturday Evening

"A high-ranking Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office official and three other first responders battling a small wildfire in northern New Mexico were all killed when the helicopter they were in crashed Saturday evening in a remote area near Las Vegas."

The crew had been providing bucket drops and other air logistics needs to fire crews on the ground.

Tragically, the helicopter crashed at 7:20 p.m. on Saturday evening, and everyone in it was killed.

“Seldom do you lose one or two, much less three undersheriffs and lieutenant officers as well as patrol deputies to a single event...It’s a terrible hole and a sadness for the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Department that will certainly reverberate for quite some time.” Dr. Drew Harrell

We never know when we might lose those we love, or die for one reason or another, which should remind us to live our lives to the fullest and hug the people we cherish a little bit more tightly each night.

Many paid tribute to the fallen first responders on Sunday afternoon.

"Police and firefighters from throughout New Mexico lined Interstate 25 on Sunday afternoon to pay tribute to the four first responders as their bodies were escorted to the Office of the Medical Investigator in Albuquerque. Flags were raised along the route and many saluted as the somber caravan of motorcycles, police vehicles and fire trucks brought the men back home." —Ryan Boetel, Martin Salazar, and Matthew Reisen

Our hearts are broken at the loss of these men whom we considered heroes until the end of their days.

“Our hearts are broken by the tragic and distressing news that we lost four of the state’s finest public servants, killed in the line of duty...It’s a sacrifice no one should have to make.” state Public Safety Cabinet Secretary Jason Bowie

Currently, there are no known survivors, but an investigation is taking place.