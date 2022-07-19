Opinion: Otero County Has Made It Clear That Abortions—Although Technically Legal—Are Not Welcome!

Daniella Cressman

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3brv0c_0ghurhQk00
Clker-Free-Vector-Images

Otero County is notoriously conservative in the state of New Mexico, and they have recently made their stance on abortion rights abundantly clear.

"A local government board in Southern New Mexico approved a message Thursday saying abortion clinics are not welcome in politically conservative Otero County — even though state law allows most abortion procedures." —Morgan Lee (Associated Press)

This is a nonbinding abortion resolution; the commission simply wants to make it known that they disapprove of those who are seeking abortion care. The perception seems to be that too many women use abortion as a form of birth control and, while this is unfortunately true in too many cases, there are many other women who are devastated by the decision they have to make or are in desperate need of the procedure for their own health.

Thankfully, the county has stated that abortions to save a pregnant woman's life will be performed in the hospital and has remained neutral on the issue when it comes to instances of incest and rape.

There was nothing mentioned about saving a pregnant person's life, meaning that it may be even more difficult to obtain care in this county if you are not a cis woman.

Again, there are no legal ramifications to this decision—abortion is legal in every area of New Mexico—but it is clear that many seeking an abortion will likely feel alienated, and there will probably be a lot of friction for anyone who wants to set up or operate an abortion clinic!

"The nonbinding anti-abortion resolution, approved in a 3-0 vote, said the commission 'stands firmly against the presence in the county of Planned Parenthood clinics or any other clinics where abortion is practiced at will and on demand.'" —Morgan Lee (Associated Press)

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 31

Published by

Canadian-American author writing about local politics, personal finance, & dining in Albuquerque.

Albuquerque, NM
5421 followers

More from Daniella Cressman

Beware of Crypto App Scams

This information is accurate and true to the best of my knowledge. Content is for informational or entertainment purposes only and does not substitute for personal counsel or professional advice in business, financial, legal, or technical matters.

Read full story

A Fire Relief Bill Has Cleared the House and Moved to the Senate

New Mexicans struggled a great deal this year due to the largest wildfire in state history. Many lost their wages, their homes, and even their pets. While nothing can truly make up for the loss of houses and beings that were so precious, there is a relief bill being considered by the Senate that would offer a great deal of relief.

Read full story

Opinion: Mark Ronchetti's Long-term Goal Is to End Abortion in the State of New Mexico

It has already been clear that Mark Ronchetti wants a 15-week ban on abortions in the state of New Mexico but does believe there should be exceptions in cases of rape and incest. He also supports abortions when they are performed to save the parents' lives.

Read full story
36 comments
Santa Fe, NM

The Santa Fe New Mexico Police Will Be Hosting the Fifth Gun Buyback with a Local Nonprofit

"In the wake of the fatal mass shooting at a school in Uvalde,Texas, and incidents in other U.S. cities, New Mexicans to Prevent Gun Violence is organizing a gun buyback Saturday in conjunction with the Santa Fe Police Department. The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Fiesta Nissan, 2005 St. Michael’s Drive." —Nathan Lederman.

Read full story
25 comments

Pattern Energy Has Announced Plans to Invest $8 Billion in Wind Generation & New Transmission Infrastructure

"Pattern Energy announced plans Monday to invest $8 billion in New Mexico-based wind generation and new transmission infrastructure after acquiring partial ownership over the SunZia Southwest Transmission Project." —Kevin Robinson-Avila.

Read full story
4 comments
Albuquerque, NM

10 Guns Were Seized at No Less Than Nine Public Schools in 2021 and 2022

This year has been an extremely trying one in so many ways. Tragically, innocent children have been killed simply because a predator shot them when they were attending school. "Two students were fatally shot on or near school campuses this past school year. In one incident, 13-year-old Bennie Hargrove was killed at Washington Middle School – three days into the school year." —Esteban Candelaria & Ryan Boetel.

Read full story
7 comments
Albuquerque, NM

Two Women Were Killed in Two Separate Shootings in Albuquerque, New Mexico on July 11, 2022

"Albuquerque police say two women were shot to death in separate shootings that occurred less than two miles away from each other Monday night. Lt. Ray Del Greco, of the Albuquerque Police Department, said the homicides don’t appear to be connected." —Martin Salazar.

Read full story
21 comments
Santa Fe, NM

Opinion: Santa Fe Public Schools Are Set to Spend $1.1 Million on Electric Buses

For a long time, many have been concerned about climate change and our carbon emissions. Fortunately, Santa Fe Public Schools are planning to use the money from a 2017 lawsuit to invest in electric buses.

Read full story
2 comments
Bernalillo County, NM

A Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office Official and Three Other First Responders Were Killed on Saturday Evening

"A high-ranking Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office official and three other first responders battling a small wildfire in northern New Mexico were all killed when the helicopter they were in crashed Saturday evening in a remote area near Las Vegas."

Read full story

Opinion: President Biden Has Visited Prince Mohammed of Saudi Arabia

Recently, President Biden traveled to Saudi Arabia to visit Prince Mohammed. During the encounter, President Biden brought up the murder of the U.S.-based journalist Jamal Khashoggi. Prince Mohammed claimed that he was "not personally responsible" for it, but President Biden told him he disagreed.

Read full story

Opinion: President Biden Has Told Democrats to Quickly Pass a Slimmed-Down Economic Package

"President Joe Biden seemed to bow Friday to Sen. Joe Manchin’s demand for a slimmed-down economic package, telling Democrats to quickly push the election-year measure through Congress so families could 'sleep easier' and enjoy the health care savings it proposes." —Alan Fram (Associated Press)

Read full story
Valencia County, NM

Opinion: Valencia County Has Opened the Door to Oil & Gas Exploration Again—A High-Risk Venture

"Valencia County commissioners voted 3-2 shortly after midnight Friday to approve a measure that could open the door to local oil and gas exploration, a move that came after nearly seven hours of public comment from dozens of people." —Matthew Narvaiz & Kevin Robinson-Avila.

Read full story
13 comments

How to Tell If You Have Invested in Guns Accidentally

If you are socially conscientious, you may be concerned that you are investing with companies who are selling guns. That being said, there are a wide range of organizations, and some sell different weapons than others: For instance, Cabela's only sells a certain type of gun to its customers, and these are clearly intended solely for hunting and target shooting.

Read full story
47 comments

Many Americans Are Now Spending Over $1000 per Month on Their Car Payment

Disclaimer: This article is accurate and true to the best of my knowledge. Content is for informational or entertainment purposes only and does not substitute for personal counsel or professional advice in business, financial, legal, or technical matters.

Read full story
2 comments

Cities Where It's Getting Easier to Buy a House in 2022

Disclaimer: This article is accurate and true to the best of my knowledge. Content is for informational or entertainment purposes only and does not substitute for personal counsel or professional advice in business, financial, legal, or technical matters.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: New Mexico Will Soon Have More Electric Vehicle Charging Stations!

With gas prices being so incredibly high, many consumers are likely considering a shift to electric vehicles. After all, you can often purchase a used Nissan Leaf for around $12,000. Nonetheless, budgets are stretched, and this might be unaffordable for some, but paying so much for fuel is practically forcing folks to weigh the pros and cons of switching to alternative modes of transportation in one way or another.

Read full story
8 comments

Want to Boost the Value of Your Property? Add a Tree!

Disclaimer: This article is accurate and true to the best of my knowledge. Content is for informational or entertainment purposes only and does not substitute for personal counsel or professional advice in business, financial, legal, or technical matters.

Read full story

Long Lines Return to Food Banks As Many Working Americans Are Forced to Accept Handouts to Feed Their Families

With inflation at a 40-year high, many Americans simply cannot afford to pay for basic expenses like groceries: The lines at food banks across the country are lengthening. "Inflation in the U.S. is at a 40-year high, and gas prices have been surging since April 2020, with the average cost nationwide briefly hitting $5 a gallon in June." —Anita Snow & Eugene Garcia (Associated Press)

Read full story
31 comments
Santa Fe, NM

Opinion: The Proposed Ordinance to Fine Businesses for the Return of Stolen Carts Is Misguided

Unfortunately, it seems that shopping carts are regularly stolen from small businesses and large corporations alike. As with every kind of theft, thieves have their reasons, more often than not.

Read full story
4 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy