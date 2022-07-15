Signs the Housing Market Is Cooling Down

Disclaimer: This article is accurate and true to the best of my knowledge. Content is for informational or entertainment purposes only and does not substitute for personal counsel or professional advice in business, financial, legal, or technical matters.

Inflation is at a 40-year-high, many are struggling to pay for rent, and the exceptionally expensive real estate prices have not helped home buyers—and potential home buyers—fare well.

Fortunately, it looks as though the housing market is finally cooling down.

1. INVENTORY IS GROWING

A shortage of inventory was a major contributing factor to the exorbitantly high real estate prices. Although there are fewer houses for sale than there were before the pandemic, there are still quite a few available for potential buyers.

"A serious inventory shortage was one of the biggest drivers of increased housing prices during the pandemic. Demand was booming thanks to the proliferation of remote work, but there just weren’t enough houses for all the people who wanted to buy (in the places they wanted to buy, at least). The housing supply is still significantly smaller than it was before the pandemic, but the crunch is beginning to ease. There were 1.16 million unsold homes on the market at the end of May, according to the National Association of Realtors (NAR) — a 13% jump from the previous month. And in June, there were 19% more active listings on the market compared to a year earlier, according to data from Realtor.com. That’s the biggest annual increase since Realtor.com began tracking that metric in 2017. The gains have been especially large in former pandemic hot spots like Austin, Texas, which saw a 145% surge in inventory on an annual basis last month." —Sarah Hansen

2. SALES ARE SLOWING

For a variety of reasons, fewer people are purchasing homes right now.

"As inflation pushes prices higher, the bear market takes a toll on portfolios and mortgage rates remain elevated, Americans aren’t buying as many houses as they did last year. Sales of existing homes fell 3.4% between April and May. They were down 8.6% compared to May 2021, according to NAR. Meanwhile, sales of newly constructed homes dropped 6% on an annual basis, U.S. Census Bureau data shows." —Sarah Hansen

In short, many Americans either have other priorities right now or simply cannot afford to pay for a home.

“Home sales have essentially returned to the levels seen in 2019 — prior to the pandemic — after two years of gangbuster performance." —Lawrence Yun (NAR Chief Economist)

3. MORTGAGE APPLICATIONS ARE FALLING

First of all, interest rates have risen, meaning that many potential home buyers can no longer afford the house they were planning to purchase.

"As record-high inflation persists and recession fears mounts, the Federal Reserve has been rapidly raising its benchmark interest rate this year in an attempt to prevent the economy from overheating. When the Fed tightens the strings on the economy by making it more expensive for banks to borrow from one another, banks generally raise borrowing costs for consumers. So mortgage rates have doubled — surging from 3% to nearly 6% — in past six months, forcing many hopeful homebuyers to step away from the market. Rates have slid a bit since peaking in June, but buyers are still wary. Mortgage applications for the purchase of single-family homes during the week ending July 1 were down 17% compared to the same week in 2021, according to data from the Mortgage Bankers Association." —Sarah Hansen

4. BUYERS ARE BACKING OUT OF DEALS

Many home buyers have backed out of real estate deals, either because they have more negotiating power due to the market cooling down or because they simply cannot afford the mortgage due to the exceptionally high interest rates.

"Some 60,000 home purchase agreements fell out of contract in June, according to data from real estate brokerage Redfin. That’s 15% of all homes that went under contract in that month — and the largest share of failures since the beginning of the pandemic." —Sarah Hansen

5. SELLERS ARE SLASHING THEIR PRICES

To stay competitive, sellers are slashing their prices. Many popular cities have experienced the most significant price drops!

"As more and more buyers are being forced to sit on the sidelines, a growing portion of sellers is cutting prices to stay competitive. For each week in the four-week period ending July 3, Redfin data showed that an average of 7% of homes for sale had a price drop. That’s the largest share since Redfin began tracking that metric in 2017. Redfin also found that some of the pandemic's hottest cities have seen the most price cuts over the past year. In May, for instance, 48% of homes for sale in Provo, Utah, had price drops. The city saw its median home price skyrocket by more than 65% during the pandemic, according to Redfin." —Sarah Hansen

It is still a sellers' market, and the market cool-down has, unfortunately, occurred on the backs of discouraged buyers.

“The market is cooling off, but that cooling has happened on the backs of buyers getting discouraged, on buyers being forced out of the market." — Jeff Tucker (Zillow senior economist )