Long Lines Return to Food Banks As Many Working Americans Are Forced to Accept Handouts to Feed Their Families

Aaron Doucett

With inflation at a 40-year high, many Americans simply cannot afford to pay for basic expenses like groceries: The lines at food banks across the country are lengthening.

"Inflation in the U.S. is at a 40-year high, and gas prices have been surging since April 2020, with the average cost nationwide briefly hitting $5 a gallon in June." —Anita Snow & Eugene Garcia (Associated Press)

Additionally, people are walking to food banks in an effort to save gas or carpooling due to the skyrocketing fuel prices, and many parents are extremely grateful for the food, as they could not afford to feed their families otherwise.

Thankfully, the food banks can currently provide enough for everyone who is in need, even though these are folks who work at least one job and were able to make ends meet before inflation hit.

Unfortunately, many are concerned that even the food banks could soon run out of resources.

"The food banks, which had started to see some relief as people returned to work after pandemic shutdowns, are struggling to meet the latest need even as federal programs provide less food to distribute, grocery store donations wane and cash gifts don’t go nearly as far." —Anita Snow & Eugene Garcia (Associated Press)

Rising rents and mortgages are rising, making it nearly impossible for many American residents to support themselves without signing up for new credit cards and temporarily going into debt.

Unfortunately, food banks across the nation are scared that the situation will only worsen, and they might not have the supply to meet growing demand in the near future.