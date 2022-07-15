Opinion: The Proposed Ordinance to Fine Businesses for the Return of Stolen Carts Is Misguided

Unfortunately, it seems that shopping carts are regularly stolen from small businesses and large corporations alike. As with every kind of theft, thieves have their reasons, more often than not.

In this particular case, quite a few folks steal carts because they are homeless.

While they should not be stealing, they should also have a roof over their head in my opinion, instead of being left to survive on the street.

Recently, Councilors have drafted a plan indicating that they would charge businesses a $150 fee for the return of a shopping cart.

"'Any shopping cart that is retrieved by the city or contractor of the city shall be returned to the retail establishment upon payment of an administrative fee of $150,' the proposed ordinance states." —Milan Simonich

This is a misguided way to approach the problem: First of all, businesses are already struggling in many cases and, if they are not, the theft of carts affects their bottom line.

Second of all, inflation is staggeringly high right now, making it difficult for many consumers to pay for basic necessities such as food and rent: If businesses had to pay a fee for the return of each stolen cart, consumers would likely have to pay even more at the cash register.

"Councilors Carol Romero-Wirth and Amanda Chavez joined the mayor in creating the proposed ordinance. The financial pain they seek to inflict on businesses is couched in government jargon." —Milan Simonich

We would likely be much better off if we took a leaf out of Arizona's book when it comes to handling cart theft.

"The nonprofit Arizona Food Marketing Alliance operates a hotline to retrieve shopping carts. Tips can be left at 1-800-THE-CART. An arm of the alliance handles cart retrieval, washing and repair for a majority of Arizona’s retailers. It’s a tested system that’s helped keep carts in stores and off the streets for almost 40 years. That approach saves consumers money. The punitive proposal in Santa Fe, with its $150 administrative fee for returning a cart, will only drive up charges at the checkout register." —Milan Simonich