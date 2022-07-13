Opinion: Christians Should Not Impose Their Beliefs on Others

America is a largely Christian nation, yet it is also home to many Jews, Muslims, Buddhists, Hindus, agnostics, and atheists.

Unfortunately, there is little—if any—separation between the Christian church and the government. Arguably, this dynamic has resulted in the federal abortion ban: now, it is up to the states to decide who has access to legal and safe care, and who doesn't.

I have a great deal of respect for the Christian faith. I myself was Christian for a long time and pro-life.

Even now, I strongly believe abortion should be a last resort, but I am also adamant that it ought to be legal: Christians have every right to be pro-life, but—in my view—it is misguided to impose bans on everyone who does not agree with them and who is not religiously pro-life.

Freedom of religion should mean that each religion is honored equally and that—even if some communities refuse to get an abortion—they do not impose their beliefs on the entire population.

"Our society is lost when there are those who embrace the notion their beliefs should be imposed on our citizenry legally. We are not a Christian nation. We are a nation with many Christians, true...We are also a nation of those with a vast number of beliefs." —Tom Donald

America strives to be a truly equal society, but in order to actually achieve that goal, we have to honor each belief system equally.

Unfortunately, that does not seem to be the case, and I wish it were.