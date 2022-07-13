How to Save Money on Groceries

Disclaimer: This article is accurate and true to the best of my knowledge. Content is for informational or entertainment purposes only and does not substitute for personal counsel or professional advice in business, financial, legal, or technical matters.

So you're adulting for the first time: Maybe you've just purchased a home or you've moved into an apartment, so you're having to do your own laundry and prepare your own meals while accounting for small costs you likely never noticed before.

Why does toilet paper and tissue suddenly seem so expensive on top of everything else?!

Chances, are you're used to being relatively loose with your cash because, well, you've never had so many recurring expenses before, and budgeting can feel overwhelming.

Thankfully, there are small ways to manage your expenses without going overboard.

1. MAKE A LIST

The moment you walk into the grocery store, all manner of items will be calling your name: ravioli, basil tomato sauce, those perfectly golden-brown everything bagels, and mountains of frozen meals that seem intoxicatingly convenient.

If funds are tight, you will want to prioritize.

Ask yourself the following questions:

  • What is most important for my health?
  • What contains the nutrients that I need to get me through this week?
  • How can I get the biggest bang for my buck?

More often than not, if you budget carefully, you can purchase high-quality food items, such as organic tofu, organic veggies, and organic rice without breaking the bank.

2. TAKE ADVANTAGE OF THE FROZEN FOOD SECTION

You might be thinking to yourself that the frozen food section is full of nothing but junk.

Think again.

You can often find organic vegetables within its aisles that are more affordable than their fresh alternatives and last longer, allowing you—someone who is probably having to work all hours of the day to sustain your quality of life while getting accustomed to this whole adulting thing—to have more flexibility while saving money.

3. HAVE A BUDGET

Have you ever gone to the grocery store and ended up purchasing twice as much as you had anticipated because everything just looked so good?

We've all been there, but that, friend, is not the best way to manage your money.

Instead, have a set budget every time you go to the grocery store: $50 per week will suffice in most places with a Trader Joe's, and you won't even have to compromise on quality, although that is for one person and one person alone.

4. USE A CALCULATOR

Most iPhones have a calculator app so that you can actually track your spending costs: it helps to plug in each price so that you don't go overboard.

If you don't have an iPhone, you can easily purchase a tiny calculator from Walgreens for less that will fit in your purse or wallet.

$10—or even $15—over your budget is not the end of the world, but $50? That is simply too much.

5. CALCULATE YOUR MONTHLY SAVINGS

Compromising on that extra bag of potato chips that is your favorite can feel excruciating, but it will likely seem far more worth it when you consider just how much you'll be saving: Socking away an extra $500 per month could allow you to take that trip to Paris you've been dreaming about, buy the gorgeous house you've been eyeing on the street, or save up for your kids'—or grandkids'—tuition.

When you master the art of saving money, you suddenly have a lot more options in life.

You can use our savings calculator to watch those dollars add up!

6. LET GO OF YOUR PRIDE

When you're in the grocery store aisles counting every dollar, there are certain (slightly) pretentious individuals who might make some assumptions about how much you're earning and throw condescending glances your way as you're adding up your expenditures.

Don't worry about it.

At the end of the day, you're the one who wins, because you're the one who is going home with sufficient funds in your account by managing your money correctly.

They can think what they want, but it's really none of their business.

Stop worrying about how other people view you and watch those fat stacks of cash add up!

7. PRIORITIZE

Sometimes, you can afford that nice grass-fed steak and those delectable garlic mashed potatoes.

Other days, that's just not in the cards, and that's okay.

What does your body need this week that is within your budget?

If you can buy nothing else, invest in the following:

  • Rice (You can usually buy this in bulk for a cheaper price)
  • Some kind of protein (You can often snag a lot of beans for a very good price if you visit the bulk section)
  • Greens (There are usually some amazing deals on organic spinach and asparagus in the frozen food section)

Would it be nice to have your favorite truffle potato chips and Madeleine cookies?

Of course, but your health comes first.

8. TAKE ADVANTAGE OF SALES ON ITEMS YOU WERE ALREADY PLANNING TO BUY

Take advantage of any sales you spot if you were already planning to buy those items.

Honestly, discounts can be a mixed bag sometimes, especially if you end up paying for something that wasn't on your list in the first place, because you usually wind up dishing out more cash than you actually need to, but, if that item was already on your list and it's now 50% off, by all means, take advantage of that deal!

It never hurts to buy a bunch of cans of beans for 99¢ each, as long as doing so fits within your budget and you are creating balanced meals.

9. MASTER THE ART OF IMPULSE CONTROL

You've just done your grocery shopping and have managed to stay within your budget.

Now, you have to head to the cash register, walking through all of those seductive candy bars and breath mints…

Chances are, you'll always want one thing or another.

You don't need any of it, no matter how tempting or beautifully packaged those products might be.

Master the art of impulse control.

Saving on groceries provides you with so much more flexibility in every area of your life: Instead of losing track of your expenses at the grocery store, you can buy that home you've been eyeing, take that trip to Mexico, France, or any other dream destination you've been fantasizing about, and invest so that you can increase your net worth.

Adulting is hard, especially when you are not accustomed to the many inconveniences that plague everyday life: surprisingly expensive toilet paper rolls, laundry constantly demanding your attention, dirty floors, and grocery shopping which often becomes yet another task in the hamster wheel of adult responsibilities you can't seem to get off of.

Thankfully, a significant amount of stress can be relieved by simply controlling your spending.

