Two Women Were Killed in Two Separate Shootings in Albuquerque, New Mexico on July 11, 2022

"Albuquerque police say two women were shot to death in separate shootings that occurred less than two miles away from each other Monday night. Lt. Ray Del Greco, of the Albuquerque Police Department, said the homicides don’t appear to be connected." —Martin Salazar

So far, there is no evidence indicating that these two homicides were related.

“Although these homicides are close in proximity and time we do not have any information in which these homicides are linked in any way other than both are females,” Lt. Ray Del Greco

That being said, the homicides were quite close in proximity; one occurred minutes after the other.

"The first homicide was reported just before 10 p.m. near San Pedro and Bell SE. Daren DeAguero, an APD spokesman, said that when officers arrived at the scene they discovered a lifeless female who appeared to have a gunshot wound. Minutes later, dispatch received a call about another woman who was unresponsive in a vehicle near San Mateo and Grand, DeAguero said. He added that responding officers found a deceased woman inside a vehicle who appeared to have suffered a gunshot wound." —Martin Salazar

At the scene of the second homicide, friends told the Albuquerque Journal that the woman was waiting to pick up her companion who works at a massage parlor when multiple shots were fired, killing her.

"APD’s violent crimes unit is investigating the deaths, the city’s 68th and 69th homicides of the year." —Martin Salazar

It is deeply disturbing that such a staggering number of homicides have occurred in The Duke City.