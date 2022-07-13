Albuquerque, NM

Opinion: A 15-Year-Old Boy—Brett Rosenau—Just Died in a Police Standoff/Housefire

Daniella Cressman

A tragedy occurred on July 6, 2022: the wrong man was killed.

A black teenager by the name of Brett Rosenau—who was completely innocent—died as the police pursued another man—Qiaunt Kelley—who was almost certainly guilty.

He was 15 years old.

"Albuquerque police released the name of the Black teen found dead in a home that caught fire after authorities threw tear gas inside during a standoff overnight Wednesday in Southeast Albuquerque." —Matthew Reisen & Martin Salazar

This time, the police were after 27-year-old Qiaunt Kelley, attempting to get him out of a home.

"Rosenau died as police tried to get 27-year-old Qiaunt Kelley out of a home near Southern and Pennsylvania SE. APD said Kelley had violated probation for armed carjacking and stolen vehicle charges and was also wanted for questioning related to a May 5 officer-involved shooting, a June 26 homicide and a recent armed robbery." —Matthew Reisen & Martin Salazar

Many protested, waving "Black Lives Matter" signs in the air and condemning the police force out of rage that yet another innocent black human being has been killed by police officers.

"The SWAT team threw tear gas canisters and shot chemical munitions inside the home, and more than an hour later the house was on fire. Kelley surrendered and Rosenau’s body was subsequently found inside." —Matthew Reisen & Martin Salazar

Albuquerque Police Department Chief Harold Medina is heartbroken.

“In our effort to track down and arrest a violent criminal, a young person tragically lost his life... we know many people in our community are hurting right now, and appreciate everyone’s patience while the incident is thoroughly investigated...we will take steps to ensure this never happens again.” —Chief Harold Medina

Perhaps the police force needs to question its methods for getting someone out of the house and arresting them, because no one innocent deserves to die as a result of their extreme efforts to remove someone guilty from their home.

